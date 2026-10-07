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Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Under Fire During NLDS vs. Dodgers

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after grounding out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves entered Tuesday night in a tied best-of-five series in the NLDS against the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

And they’ve been able to hang around despite a continued struggle for superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., whose lack of production at the plate continued into Game 3.

Acuna Jr. Struggles in Game vs. Dodgers

It’s been a challenging postseason for the Braves star, and on Tuesday night, he opened the game 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout in which he used a challenge in the first inning on a pitch that was pretty obviously a strike.

His third at-bat of the night came with two runners on base, potentially giving him a chance to tie the game or give Atlanta the lead, but he grounded out to second base to move to 0-for-8 this postseason with runners in scoring position.

Acuna Jr. has recorded just three hits in 21 postseason at-bats, and he hasn’t hit a home run or driven in a run through six games.

Braves Fans Upset With Acuna Jr.

As expected, the playoffs bring more attention, and Braves fans have grown accustomed to Acuna Jr. being the go-to star when they need a big play. That simply hasn’t happened so far this postseason, and fans have taken notice.

“Seeing Ronald Acuna Jr not come alive in the biggest moments is truly a let down. Seems he’s always done it and played for that very reason, now he just looks disinterested at it all,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Ronald Acuna, Jr has been a MASSIVE disappointment for the Braves this postseason. It’s to the point where he’s like a guaranteed out at the plate

Another person wrote, “I’m ready to move on from Ronald Acuna Jr. 40/70 was awesome. So was the MVP. But I need a dude who shows up in postseason.”

“Braves need to have a serious conversation about Ronald Acuna Jr after this year,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Ronald Acuna Jr. looks completely lost in his at-bats like we’ve never seen him before.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Under Fire During NLDS vs. Dodgers

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