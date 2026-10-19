Atlanta Braves Trade Suggestion for Yankees’ $70 Million Infielder Creates Austin Riley Problem

It’s become pretty obvious that the New York Yankees want to offload the contract of Ryan McMahon, which has one year remaining of a 6-year, $70 million pact.

McMahon wasn’t even close to league average in 2026 and was virtually unplayable against LHP, so it’s a bit of a bizarre suggestion that McMahon should be traded to the Atlanta Braves?? Who are already paying Austin Riley A LOT of cash??

Weird, but recently, FanSided.com’s Stephen Parello curated three bold trades for the Yankees to make involving Ryan McMahon, and shockingly, the Braves pop up on the list:

“First, the financials. As we know, McMahon has one year and $16 million left on his deal, while Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy is owed $30 million over the next two seasons. That imbalance should net the Yankees a lottery ticket prospect or two. The Braves have numerous long-term contracts that haven’t panned out, and McMahon could serve as a hedge against one of their bigger misses, Austin Riley, who signed a 10-year, $212 million extension ahead of the 2023 season and is coming off a .219/.290/.364 line in 2026.”

Paying $16 million as a hedge to a player you’re paying $20+ million a year is a weird bet, but to be fair to Parello, he did not note these were bold predictions.

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Braves-Yankees Trade Idea is Deeper than Austin Riley/Ryan McMahon

The New York Yankees understand that they likely can’t get much in return for Ryan McMahon, so what Parello is actually suggesting is that the Braves trade Sean Murphy to the Yankees for McMahon, and in return, both organizations get off one of their bad contracts.

The Braves don’t necessarily have a DH at the moment, and perhaps McMahon could fit in with the Braves as a defensive-first 3B, and if the Braves wanted to play with matchups/platoons, Riley could get some more starts at DH.

However, undoubtedly, it would put Austin Riley in a tough spot, especially after coming off a really rough season at the plate.

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Taking a Quick Look at Austin Riley & Ryan McMahon

Both Ryan McMahon and Austin Riley had poor 2026 campaigns, and perhaps the speculation and rumors surrounding both of their names are warranted.

Ryan McMahon batted .213 in 2026 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, and an OPS+ of 76.

Riley in 2026? The 2X MLB All-Star third baseman batted .219 with 19 home runs, 124 hits, and an OPS+ of 80.

Both were bad, so perhaps this idea isn’t totally far-fetched, but if the Braves were to even consider trading for McMahon, it might cause a bit of a problem with Austin Riley.

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