Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in all of baseball history.

The Atlanta Braves legend last played during the 2011 season.

That said, he remains very active in Braves world (and works for the team).

Braves Legend Chipper Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Jones sent out a heartfelt post to X.

@cohansharp wrote (on October 22): “@RealCJ10 this is Jones, he is 9 years old and wanted to see if you could give him some pointers.”

Jones responded (on October 23): “This is awesome right here! Lil Jonesy is a banger! There is nothing at all wrong with this swing. In fact….I’m jealous. Sinks into back knee and hip. Great balance post swing. Flat bat all the way thru the zone. Efficient, powerful, consistent swing. No pointers coming from me other than to keep feeding the passion! Young fella has a bright future with that swing. Well done….”

Comments On Chipper’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in response to Chipper:

@thetuse: “About as naturally gifted a swing we can see no matter what age.”

@PapaCub6868: “@RealCJ10 – first off, I am a big fan of yours, but what impresses me the most, is how you offer tips and pointers for young people! Class act all the way, sir. My 5yr old grandson loves the game of baseball. At some point, we would love yo hear your feedback on his swing.”

@Phil30161: “You’re the man, Chipper. Thanks for what you’re doing for these kids.”

@JrCue: “You were born for this Chipper”

Looking At Chipper

Jones was the top pick in the 1990 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent his entire career (19 seasons) playing for the Braves.

In 1995, Jones helped the Braves win the World Series title.