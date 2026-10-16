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Atlanta Braves Legend Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 04: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he walks to the dugout in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field on July 4, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a very challenging 2026 season.

They missed the MLB playoffs with a 69-93 record (which had them at the bottom of the American League Central).

Atlanta Braves Legend Will Be A Free Agent

GettyPitcher Craig Kimbrel of the Kansas City Royals celebrates the final out in their win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With their season over, Craig Kimbrel is set to become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Kimbrel spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays (and Royals).

The 38-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 46 games (with one save).

Looking At Kimbrel’s Time With Atlanta

GettyNational League All-Star Craig Kimbrel of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Kimbrel was picked in the 3rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, Kimbrel made four All-Star Games (and was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball).

GettyNational League All-Stars Wade Miley #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves, Michael Bourn #24 of the Atlanta Braves and Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Atlanta Braves stand for the performance of the National Anthem during the 83rd MLB All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium on July 10, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Braves then traded away Kimbrel to the San Diego Padres before the start of the 2015 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 5, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded RHP Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr. to San Diego Padres for CF Cameron Maybin, LF Carlos Quentin, LF Jordan Paroubeck and RHP Matt Wisler.”

Kimbrel also rejoined the Braves for part of the 2025 season.

Looking At Kimbrel’s Other Stops

GettySandy Leon #3 and Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

After the Padres, Kimbrel had a strong run with the Boston Red Sox.

He made three straight All-Star Games (2016-18) and helped them win the 2018 World Series title.

Kimbrel also had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.

During the 2023 season, he made his last All-Star Game (with the Phillies).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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