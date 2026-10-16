Atlanta Braves Legend Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a very challenging 2026 season.

They missed the MLB playoffs with a 69-93 record (which had them at the bottom of the American League Central).

Atlanta Braves Legend Will Be A Free Agent

With their season over, Craig Kimbrel is set to become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Kimbrel spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays (and Royals).

The 38-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 46 games (with one save).

Looking At Kimbrel’s Time With Atlanta

Kimbrel was picked in the 3rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, Kimbrel made four All-Star Games (and was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball).

The Braves then traded away Kimbrel to the San Diego Padres before the start of the 2015 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 5, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded RHP Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr. to San Diego Padres for CF Cameron Maybin, LF Carlos Quentin, LF Jordan Paroubeck and RHP Matt Wisler.”

Kimbrel also rejoined the Braves for part of the 2025 season.

Looking At Kimbrel’s Other Stops

After the Padres, Kimbrel had a strong run with the Boston Red Sox.

He made three straight All-Star Games (2016-18) and helped them win the 2018 World Series title.

Kimbrel also had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.

During the 2023 season, he made his last All-Star Game (with the Phillies).