Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to reports prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
“Atlanta Braves designated SS Luke Williams for assignment.”
Looking at Luke Williams
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, Calif.
Williams made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2021. He appeared in 58 games during his rookie season.
Before the 2022 season, the Phillies designated Williams for assignment and traded him to the San Francisco Giants for third baseman Will Toffey and cash.
The Giants designated Williams for assignment in late May 2022. The Miami Marlins picked him up.
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Williams off waivers from the Miami Marlins in the 2022-23 offseason. He elected free agency and the Dodgers brought him back on a minor-league deal.
The Braves claimed Williams off waivers from the Dodgers in June 2023.
Williams appeared in just two games with Atlanta this year. In his four seasons with Atlanta, Williams hit .151/.232/.209 with nine RBI and 11 stolen bases in 96 plate appearances.
In his six-year MLB career, Williams has been worth -0.7 bWAR with a .212/.272/.280 slash line, two home runs, 21 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 350 plate appearances across 223 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced they cut a 30-year-old shortstop after they were eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop After Elimination from MLB Playoffs