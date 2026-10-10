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Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to reports prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games en route to knocking out the Braves.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

After their season ended, the Braves announced they cut a 30-year-old shortstop.

Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop in Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Luke Williams #37 of the Atlanta Braves walks back to the dugout after striking out Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a game at Truist Park on August 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Braves designated shortstop Luke Williams for assignment, according to MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

“Atlanta Braves designated SS Luke Williams for assignment.”

Looking at Luke Williams

Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 26: Luke Williams #65 of the Atlanta Braves fields the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning during game two of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on June 26, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, Calif.

Williams made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2021. He appeared in 58 games during his rookie season.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 09: Luke Williams #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off two run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Braves 2-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Before the 2022 season, the Phillies designated Williams for assignment and traded him to the San Francisco Giants for third baseman Will Toffey and cash.

The Giants designated Williams for assignment in late May 2022. The Miami Marlins picked him up.

Cincinnati Reds v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Luke Williams #46 of the Miami Marlins singles in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on August 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Williams off waivers from the Miami Marlins in the 2022-23 offseason. He elected free agency and the Dodgers brought him back on a minor-league deal.

The Braves claimed Williams off waivers from the Dodgers in June 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 21: Luke Williams #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Williams appeared in just two games with Atlanta this year. In his four seasons with Atlanta, Williams hit .151/.232/.209 with nine RBI and 11 stolen bases in 96 plate appearances.

In his six-year MLB career, Williams has been worth -0.7 bWAR with a .212/.272/.280 slash line, two home runs, 21 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 350 plate appearances across 223 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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