Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games en route to knocking out the Braves.

Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

After their season ended, the Braves announced they cut a 30-year-old shortstop.

Atlanta Braves Cut 30-Year-Old Shortstop in Organization Amid MLB Playoffs

The Braves designated shortstop Luke Williams for assignment, according to MLB.com’s transactions tracker.

“Atlanta Braves designated SS Luke Williams for assignment.”

Looking at Luke Williams

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, Calif.

Williams made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2021. He appeared in 58 games during his rookie season.

Before the 2022 season, the Phillies designated Williams for assignment and traded him to the San Francisco Giants for third baseman Will Toffey and cash.

The Giants designated Williams for assignment in late May 2022. The Miami Marlins picked him up.

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Williams off waivers from the Miami Marlins in the 2022-23 offseason. He elected free agency and the Dodgers brought him back on a minor-league deal.

The Braves claimed Williams off waivers from the Dodgers in June 2023.

Williams appeared in just two games with Atlanta this year. In his four seasons with Atlanta, Williams hit .151/.232/.209 with nine RBI and 11 stolen bases in 96 plate appearances.

In his six-year MLB career, Williams has been worth -0.7 bWAR with a .212/.272/.280 slash line, two home runs, 21 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 350 plate appearances across 223 games.