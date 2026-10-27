Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $75 Million By Current MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

After missing the MLB playoffs in 2025, they bounced back in a big way.

That said, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $75 Million

Now that their season is over, it’s worth taking a look at former Braves star Dansby Swanson.

He is coming off his fourth year playing for the Chicago Cubs.

It’s also fair to point out that the Cubs still owe Swanson $78 million over the next three seasons (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Swanson’s Braves Run

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That said, he was traded to the Braves before his MLB debut.

MLB.com wrote (on December 9, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded RHP Shelby Miller and LHP Gabe Speier to Arizona Diamondbacks for RF Ender Inciarte, RHP Aaron Blair and SS Dansby Swanson.”

Swanson spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Braves.

In that span, he made one All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the World Series title).

Looking At Swanson’s Time With The Cubs

Swanson signed with the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on December 21, 2022): “Dansby Swanson, Cubs $177,000,000/7 Signing Bonus – $7,000,000 $13,000,000 – 2023 $25,000,000 – 2024 $27,000,000 – 2025 $27,000,000 – 2026 $27,000,000 – 2027 $26,000,000 – 2028 $25,000,000 – 2029 Full No Trade”

Swanson has helped the Cubs reach the MLB playoffs two times.

He is coming off a year where he batted .213 with 91 hits, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

Looking At The Braves And Cubs

Before losing to the Dodgers, the Braves had won the National League East with a 94-68 record (and beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series).

Meanwhile, the Cubs got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.