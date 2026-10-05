Derek Jeter Makes Strong Statement on Braves’ Bold Chris Sale Decision

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday afternoon.

Now, with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday night, many expected the Braves to send left-handed ace Chris Sale to the mound despite his recent workload over the last six days.

With the series being a best-of-five, the Braves can’t afford to fall into a 2-0 deficit, making Sale’s availability seem even more important.

However, Braves manager Walt Weiss decided not to pitch Sale on Sunday. Instead, LHP Ray Kerr will get the start in what will likely be another heavy bullpen game.

Weiss Explains Decision to Not Start Sale

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Weiss explained his decision to give Sale another two days of rest before stepping back on the mound.

“We had a conversation this morning. At the end of the day we want full strength Chris Sale,” Weiss said. “I know him at 80% is probably really good. We have given him extra rest all year. And it’s served him very well. It allowed him to do what he did the other night… not sure you’re getting the best version of him pitching today.”

Thoughts on the Braves going with another bullpen game tonight vs LA rather than start Chris Sale? https://t.co/JvFSo80bWa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

Derek Jeter Surprised Over Braves Decision

During the MLB on FOX pregame show on Sunday, MLB legend Derek Jeter shared his reaction to the Braves deciding to wait until Game 3 on Tuesday night to start Sale.

“It’s kind of hard to believe if you think about it,” Jeter said. “The Atlanta Braves have historically thrived on starting pitching… now they’re going their third straight bullpen game. It’s kind of hard to believe. But if you’re them, you hope you can find lightning in a bottle with Kerr and then you got Sale in Game 3.”