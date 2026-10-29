The Atlanta Braves and the Savannah Bananas, at least at one point, weren’t far apart in geography.

They’re quite far apart these days in their brand of baseball, but both have their place in the world of America’s Pastime — and more and more, there has been crossover.

That was never more apparent than during the Banana Ball Draft on Wednesday, when a few different ex-MLB players were chosen into the entertaining brand of baseball.

One of those was a journeyman big leaguer who spent his most MLB time with the Braves.

Ex-Braves Infielder Drafted by Savannah Bananas

The former Braves player who was drafted in Banana Ball on Wednesday night was Charlie Culberson.

The Savannah Bananas select former Atlanta Braves player, Charlie Culberson🤝 https://t.co/YhSWzoqGeo — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) October 29, 2026

While there are now multiple teams that play in Banana Ball, it was specifically the Savannah Bananas who picked Culberson.

They listed him as a utility man with his selection, which is certainly accurate.

Culberson played every position in MLB, including pitcher, aside from centerfield and catcher.

Charlie Culberson MLB Career

Culberson was originally a first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in the 2007 MLB Draft out of Calhoun High School in Georgia.

He went on to play in 586 MLB games between the Giants, Rockies, Dodgers, Braves and Rangers.

Culberson spent four seasons with the Braves — from 2018 through 2020, and his last year in 2023 with a single game, when he went 1-for-1.

Culberson played just six games for the Giants in his debut 2012 season.

He got 47 games for the Rockies the next year and hit .293.

Culberson struggled in 95 games for the Rockies in 2014 and would have to move on after that.

He made it back to the majors in 2016 and 2017 for 49 combined games with the Dodgers, for whom he hit .275.

Culberson played his most games in an MLB season in 2018 for the Braves when he appeared in 113 games. He hit 18 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while batting .270 with a .792 OPS.

The next year, Culberson got another 108 games and batted .259 with a .731 OPS.

Culberson played just nine games in the 2020 season.

He headed to the Texas Rangers for 2021 and played 90 games with a .243 average and .676 OPS.

Culberson stuck with Texas for 68 more games in 2022.

Then he came back to the Braves for that aforementioned one game in 2023.

Culberson is now 37 years old and three years removed from his last MLB action. Now, he’s going to suit up in yellow for the Bananas.