Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $170 Million By Current MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are currently at home for the offseason.

Despite a strong 2026 regular season, they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The final game was lost by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park on October 7.

Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $170 Million

Now that their season is over, it’s worth taking a look at a former Braves star.

Max Fried is coming off his second year pitching for the New York Yankees.

He went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 20 starts.

It’s also worth noting that the Yankees owe Fried (who is 32) $174 million over the next six seasons.

He will make $29 million per year until becoming a free agent after the 2032 season (h/t Spotrac).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

Looking At Fried’s Time In Atlanta

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the franchise.

During that time period, Fried made two trips to the All-Star Game (and was part of the team that won the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros).

Looking At Fried’s Time In The Bronx

Fried made the 2025 All-Star Game in his first year with the Yankees.

He went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 starts.

That said, Fried had a 6.75 ERA in two postseason starts in 2025 (and was the losing pitcher in Game 3 of the 2026 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays).