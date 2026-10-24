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Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $170 Million By Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 04: A Fourth of July themed Atlanta Braves hat is seen during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently at home for the offseason.

Despite a strong 2026 regular season, they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The final game was lost by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park on October 7.

Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $170 Million

GettyPitcher Max Fried and members of the Atlanta Braves team speak following the World Series Parade at Truist Park on November 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games against the Houston Astros winning their first championship since 1995.

Now that their season is over, it’s worth taking a look at a former Braves star.

Max Fried is coming off his second year pitching for the New York Yankees.

He went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 20 starts.

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s also worth noting that the Yankees owe Fried (who is 32) $174 million over the next six seasons.

He will make $29 million per year until becoming a free agent after the 2032 season (h/t Spotrac).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

Looking At Fried’s Time In Atlanta

GettyMax Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Fried was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the franchise.

During that time period, Fried made two trips to the All-Star Game (and was part of the team that won the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros).

Looking At Fried’s Time In The Bronx

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws a live bullpen session before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Fried made the 2025 All-Star Game in his first year with the Yankees.

He went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 starts.

That said, Fried had a 6.75 ERA in two postseason starts in 2025 (and was the losing pitcher in Game 3 of the 2026 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Owed Over $170 Million By Current MLB Team

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