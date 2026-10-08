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Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Dodgers Loss

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

They lost the NLDS series 3-1.

Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the tough loss, Michael Harris sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “What a year! Not the outcome we wanted but we left it all out on the field and gave ourselves the best chance. Great group of guys to go to battle with everyday. This was one for the books for sure. Back at it again in ‘27. 🫡 Thank You Braves Country!”

There were over 10,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@SwipaCam: “You were hoopin’ the whole year bro! You killed it tonight, too!”

@correlln9: “You and Ozzie couldn’t do it alone. We appreciate your grit and dedication. Enjoy the offseason. Chop On!”

@PerezIsKing: “Thank you Mike… there’s only one Michael Harris for a reason”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates winning the National League East title after a game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@GMCPSensei: “Mike you went out like a Soldier, you represented like A Star For the Home Team. I expect even better things from you Next Season ✨️🏅 🫡🪓”

@BravesFanfromSC: “THANK YOU MONEY MIKE!! my son and I talked after the game about how you were the team MVP of the entire year. You play hard. You have fun. And you had one helluva year! Can’t wait ti see you get back to it in the spring!”

Looking At Harris

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent his entire career with the Braves.

During the regular season, the former Rookie of The Year batted .294 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Dodgers Loss

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