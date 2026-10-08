Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Dodgers Loss

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

They lost the NLDS series 3-1.

Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the tough loss, Michael Harris sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “What a year! Not the outcome we wanted but we left it all out on the field and gave ourselves the best chance. Great group of guys to go to battle with everyday. This was one for the books for sure. Back at it again in ‘27. 🫡 Thank You Braves Country!”

There were over 10,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@SwipaCam: “You were hoopin’ the whole year bro! You killed it tonight, too!”

@correlln9: “You and Ozzie couldn’t do it alone. We appreciate your grit and dedication. Enjoy the offseason. Chop On!”

@PerezIsKing: “Thank you Mike… there’s only one Michael Harris for a reason”

@GMCPSensei: “Mike you went out like a Soldier, you represented like A Star For the Home Team. I expect even better things from you Next Season ✨️🏅 🫡🪓”

@BravesFanfromSC: “THANK YOU MONEY MIKE!! my son and I talked after the game about how you were the team MVP of the entire year. You play hard. You have fun. And you had one helluva year! Can’t wait ti see you get back to it in the spring!”

Looking At Harris

Harris was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent his entire career with the Braves.

During the regular season, the former Rookie of The Year batted .294 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs.