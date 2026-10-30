10-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves have been home for the offseason for over three weeks.

They played their final game of the year on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS.

10-Year Player Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that Kyle Farmer officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “SS Kyle Farmer elected free agency.”

Farmer only appeared in 14 games for the Braves.

He had signed with the franchise before the 2026 season.

Looking At Farmer’s Career

Farmer was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the Dodgers, Farmer had his longest stint (four seasons) with the Cincinnati Reds.

Farmer then played for the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies before signing with the Braves.

Due to his experience he could be a good depth signing for another team this winter.

There is also the chance that the former UGA star returns to Atlanta.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

Despite the tough ending, the Braves had a very strong first season under manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.