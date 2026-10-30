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10-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 29: Kyle Farmer #12 of the Minnesota Twins looks on in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on September 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-2.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have been home for the offseason for over three weeks.

They played their final game of the year on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS.

10-Year Player Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

GettyKyle Farmer #15 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with first base coach Antoan Richardson #86 after hitting a two run double during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On October 29, news came out that Kyle Farmer officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “SS Kyle Farmer elected free agency.”

GettyKyle Farmer #15 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Farmer only appeared in 14 games for the Braves.

He had signed with the franchise before the 2026 season.

Looking At Farmer’s Career

GettyKyle Farmer #65 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Farmer was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the Dodgers, Farmer had his longest stint (four seasons) with the Cincinnati Reds.

GettyKyle Farmer #17 of the Cincinnati Reds throws to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning during game one of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on September 17, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Farmer then played for the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies before signing with the Braves.

Due to his experience he could be a good depth signing for another team this winter.

There is also the chance that the former UGA star returns to Atlanta.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the tough ending, the Braves had a very strong first season under manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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10-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

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