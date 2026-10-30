Atlanta Braves Legend Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Volatile Season

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a 2026 season where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Atlanta Braves Legend Immediately Becomes Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves superstar is now a free agent.

On October 29, Craig Kimbrel elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Craig Kimbrel elected free agency.”

Kimbrel spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

He went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At Kimbrel’s MLB Career

Kimbrel was picked in the 3rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Braves.

In that span, Kimbrel made four All-Star Games.

The Braves traded him to the San Diego Padres following the 2015 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 5, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded RHP Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr. to San Diego Padres for CF Cameron Maybin, LF Carlos Quentin, LF Jordan Paroubeck and RHP Matt Wisler.”

In addition, Kimbrel has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros over 17 seasons in the MLB.

He has made nine All-Star Games (and is a potential Hall of Famer).

Looking At The Braves

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Astros.

They won the 2026 National League East Division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.