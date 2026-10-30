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Atlanta Braves Legend Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Volatile Season

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 04: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Atlanta Braves sits in the dugout after giving up the go-ahead run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field on July 4, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a 2026 season where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Atlanta Braves Legend Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettyCraig Kimbrel #46 of the Atlanta Braves in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field on June 18, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves superstar is now a free agent.

On October 29, Craig Kimbrel elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Craig Kimbrel elected free agency.”

GettyPitcher Craig Kimbrel of the Kansas City Royals celebrates the final out in their win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kimbrel spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

He went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At Kimbrel’s MLB Career

GettyCraig Kimbrel #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a ninth inning pitch against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field on August 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kimbrel was picked in the 3rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Braves.

In that span, Kimbrel made four All-Star Games.

GettyCraig Kimbrel #46 and Brian McCann #16 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Turner Field on July 27, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves traded him to the San Diego Padres following the 2015 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 5, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded RHP Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr. to San Diego Padres for CF Cameron Maybin, LF Carlos Quentin, LF Jordan Paroubeck and RHP Matt Wisler.”

GettyRelief pitcher Craig Kimbrel #46 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 16, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition, Kimbrel has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros over 17 seasons in the MLB.

He has made nine All-Star Games (and is a potential Hall of Famer).

Looking At The Braves

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Astros.

They won the 2026 National League East Division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Immediately Becomes Free Agent After Volatile Season

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