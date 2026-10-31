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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, the Braves were still one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

World Series Champion Becomes Braves Free Agent

GettyMartín Pérez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

This week, a Braves pitcher became a free agent.

Martin Perez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Martín Pérez elected free agency.”

GettyMartín Pérez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Perez finished his first year with the Braves going 9-9 with a 3.04 ERA in 30 games (26 starts).

Looking At Perez

GettyMartin Perez #54 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Perez spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers. 

He then had stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.

In 2022, Perez returned to Texas. 

GettyMartin Perez #54 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. 

Perez made the All-Star Game in 2022.

He then helped the Rangers win the World Series title in 2023.

GettyMartin Perez #33 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

More recently (before the Braves), Perez had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.

There is no question that the 35-year-old is an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves played well under first year manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

That said, the franchise has been unable to return to the World Series since they won the title over the Houston Astros in 2021.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

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