World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, the Braves were still one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

World Series Champion Becomes Braves Free Agent

This week, a Braves pitcher became a free agent.

Martin Perez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Martín Pérez elected free agency.”

Perez finished his first year with the Braves going 9-9 with a 3.04 ERA in 30 games (26 starts).

Looking At Perez

Perez spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers.

He then had stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.

In 2022, Perez returned to Texas.

Perez made the All-Star Game in 2022.

He then helped the Rangers win the World Series title in 2023.

More recently (before the Braves), Perez had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.

There is no question that the 35-year-old is an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves played well under first year manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

That said, the franchise has been unable to return to the World Series since they won the title over the Houston Astros in 2021.