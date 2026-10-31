He then helped the Rangers win the World Series title in 2023.
More recently (before the Braves), Perez had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.
There is no question that the 35-year-old is an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At The Braves Right Now
The Braves played well under first year manager Walt Weiss.
They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.
That said, the franchise has been unable to return to the World Series since they won the title over the Houston Astros in 2021.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7.They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.That said, the Braves were still one of the elite teams in all of baseball.World Series Champion Becomes Braves Free AgentThis week, a Braves pitcher became a free agent.Martin Perez will […]
World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent