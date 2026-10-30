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Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Hits Free Agency After Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves had a very impressive 2026 regular season where they won the National League East.

One of the reasons for their success was the play of Mauricio Dubon.

He appeared in 153 games (and was able to play nearly every position).

Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring on an error in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On October 29, Dubon officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “2B Mauricio Dubón elected free agency.”

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves is honored before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Dubon had been acquired in a trade before the 2026 season (via the Houston Astros).

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “Houston Astros traded 2B Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta Braves for SS Nick Allen.”

He finished the year batting .276 with 158 hits, 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases.

Looking At Dubon

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dubon was picked in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first part of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old then played part of four seasons for the Astros.

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on May 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

During his time in Houston, Dubon won the 2022 World Series title (and won two Gold Glove Awards).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on June 3): “Through 58 games played in 2026, Mauricio Dubón already has 32 RBIs. His career-high is 47, set in 2024 (137 games). The #Braves have 100 games to go and Dubón is currently on pace for 87 RBIs this season.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They played their final game on October 7 when they lost 4-1.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season (when they beat the Astros).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Hits Free Agency After Season

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