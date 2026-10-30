Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Hits Free Agency After Season

The Atlanta Braves had a very impressive 2026 regular season where they won the National League East.

One of the reasons for their success was the play of Mauricio Dubon.

He appeared in 153 games (and was able to play nearly every position).

Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

On October 29, Dubon officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “2B Mauricio Dubón elected free agency.”

Dubon had been acquired in a trade before the 2026 season (via the Houston Astros).

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “Houston Astros traded 2B Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta Braves for SS Nick Allen.”

He finished the year batting .276 with 158 hits, 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases.

Looking At Dubon

Dubon was picked in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first part of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old then played part of four seasons for the Astros.

During his time in Houston, Dubon won the 2022 World Series title (and won two Gold Glove Awards).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on June 3): “Through 58 games played in 2026, Mauricio Dubón already has 32 RBIs. His career-high is 47, set in 2024 (137 games). The #Braves have 100 games to go and Dubón is currently on pace for 87 RBIs this season.”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They played their final game on October 7 when they lost 4-1.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season (when they beat the Astros).