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Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season where they won the National League East.

After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

During the middle of the year, the Braves acquired Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Mahle to Atlanta Braves for RHP Anthony Molina.”

Recently Acquired Braves Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyTyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mahle has now become a free agent this week.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Tyler Mahle elected free agency.”

GettyTyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. 

Mahle finished the 2026 season going 7-10 with a 3.99 ERA in 27 starts.

He got off to an incredible start to his Braves tenure.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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