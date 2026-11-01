The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season where they won the National League East.
After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.
During the middle of the year, the Braves acquired Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.
MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Mahle to Atlanta Braves for RHP Anthony Molina.”
Recently Acquired Braves Pitcher Becomes Free Agent
Mahle has now become a free agent this week.
He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Tyler Mahle elected free agency.”
Mahle finished the 2026 season going 7-10 with a 3.99 ERA in 27 starts.
He got off to an incredible start to his Braves tenure.
Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent