Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season where they won the National League East.

After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

During the middle of the year, the Braves acquired Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Mahle to Atlanta Braves for RHP Anthony Molina.”

Recently Acquired Braves Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Mahle has now become a free agent this week.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Tyler Mahle elected free agency.”

Mahle finished the 2026 season going 7-10 with a 3.99 ERA in 27 starts.

He got off to an incredible start to his Braves tenure.