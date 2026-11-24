The Boston Bruins have a sign about how James Hagens’ recovery is going.

The rookie forward appeared at Warrior Ice Arena in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

“James Hagens is here at Warrior in a noncontact jersey,” McBride wrote on X.

The sighting follows Hagens’ recent return to skating as he works back from the injury that interrupted a strong start to his first full NHL season. His jersey still signals restrictions, as McBride’s report didn’t include a date for his return to games.

James Hagens’ Recovery Follows Marco Sturm’s Recent Update

Tuesday’s appearance comes after Hagens worked on the ice ahead of Boston’s morning skate Saturday at TD Garden.

According to Boston.com’s Conor Ryan, Hagens skated with Bruins skating and skills coach John McLean. Head coach Marco Sturm described that work as an early stage of the recovery process and articulated hope that Hagens could begin rejoining the group the following week.

“Maybe he can slowly start joining us,” Sturm said Saturday.

That makes Tuesday’s sighting consistent with the gradual progression Sturm outlined. It also helps explain why the noncontact designation doesn’t mean too much in terms of his near-term timeline. Hagens can appear on the ice while still having limits on his participation.

Hagens has been sidelined since taking a cross-check to the back during Boston’s Nov. 5 game against Pittsburgh. The Bruins placed him on injured reserve Nov. 7.

Sturm initially said the absence would last several weeks.

The next meaningful update will concern his clearance for contact and if the coaching staff identifies a target game.

Bruins Have Missed James Hagens’ Production

Hagens had six goals and six assists through 17 games before the injury. He averaged 13 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time, according to Boston.com.

Those stats gave Boston scoring from a player learning the demands of a full NHL schedule. But they also demonstrated why his time away from the ice affects the entire team’s capability.

Boston selected Hagens seventh overall in the 2025 NHL draft. At 20, he had already earned regular minutes. Resuming that development would matter alongside the offense he could add once he is ready to return.

As Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley reported, Hagens had settled into a third-line role alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm. That group handled defensive responsibility while contributing offense.

A healthy Hagens would give Sturm a boost when arranging his forward combinations, so his early production makes the eventual decision worth keeping an eye on.

Hagens must now build toward unrestricted work, as Tuesday brings another occasion to judge where he stands.