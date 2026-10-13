Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold 8-Word Post Immediately After Season

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1.

The Braves had an excellent year, but the Dodgers proved to be too much to handle.

OptaSTATS wrote: “The Braves went 1-for-23 (.043) with runners in scoring position in the series against the Dodgers. That’s the second-lowest batting average with RISP in a postseason series in MLB history (min. 20 AB with RISP), behind only the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series (0-for-22).”

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold 8-Word Post

Getty JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the season, JR Ritchie sent out an eight-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Best job in the world. We’ll be back”

There were nearly 13,000 likes on his post.

Getty JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@pryor_will: “You’re a ball player young man”

@trevorquestions: “Best stuff doing in the world”

@cyrus.neghabat: “As live as it gets 🙌”

@mccreacurfman: “Yessir JR🔥🔥”

Getty JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@cole.pentin: “This guy so tuff”

@lkobs11: “More to come kid keep killing it!”

Looking At Ritchie

Getty JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves delivers during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ritchie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

The 23-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 17 games (11 starts).

Looking At The Braves

Getty Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the tough ending to the year, the Braves were among the best teams in all of baseball.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

Walt Weiss has looked like an excellent hire.