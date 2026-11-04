Hi, Subscriber

Former Atlanta Braves Star Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

  • 347 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS this fall.

Now, the Braves’ offseason is here, and they should be looking to make multiple moves as they hope for better results in 2027.

Former Atlanta Braves Star Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A former Braves star pitcher has suddenly become a free agent.

This is because Kanley Jensen is officially available for the taking on the free agent market.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Castillo, the Detroit Tigers have declined Jansen’s $12 million player option for the 2027 season. Thus, Jansen has now become a free agent because of it.

“The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500,” Castillo wrote.

Jansen hitting the free agent market comes after he had a 4-6 record, 22 saves, 51 strikeouts, and a 3.20 ERA in 50 games last season. With the 17-year MLB veteran being a four-time All-Star and having a strong resume, he should generate interest around the league from teams needing bullpen help.

Looking Back at Jansen’s Tenure With the Braves

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jansen spent one season with the Braves in 2022.

In 65 games with the Braves that campaign, he posted a 5-2 record, 41 saves, 85 strikeouts, and a 3.38 ERA.

Following his lone season with the Braves, he went on to sign a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Former Atlanta Braves Star Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x