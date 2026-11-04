Former Atlanta Braves Star Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS this fall.

Now, the Braves’ offseason is here, and they should be looking to make multiple moves as they hope for better results in 2027.

Former Atlanta Braves Star Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

A former Braves star pitcher has suddenly become a free agent.

This is because Kanley Jensen is officially available for the taking on the free agent market.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Castillo, the Detroit Tigers have declined Jansen’s $12 million player option for the 2027 season. Thus, Jansen has now become a free agent because of it.

“The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500,” Castillo wrote.

The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 2, 2026

Jansen hitting the free agent market comes after he had a 4-6 record, 22 saves, 51 strikeouts, and a 3.20 ERA in 50 games last season. With the 17-year MLB veteran being a four-time All-Star and having a strong resume, he should generate interest around the league from teams needing bullpen help.

Looking Back at Jansen’s Tenure With the Braves

Jansen spent one season with the Braves in 2022.

In 65 games with the Braves that campaign, he posted a 5-2 record, 41 saves, 85 strikeouts, and a 3.38 ERA.

Following his lone season with the Braves, he went on to sign a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.