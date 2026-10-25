Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent Over 100 Days After Release

The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.

While they have been a good team, they have been unable to get back to the World Series since that season.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

Earlier this year, Luke Jackson was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Luke Jackson.”

As of October 25, the 2021 Braves World Series Champion still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Jackson did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Royals.

Looking At Jackson’s Time With The Braves

Jackson pitched five straight seasons for the Braves (2017-21).

In 2021 (when they won the title), he went 2-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 71 games.

During their postseason run, Jackson appeared in 11 MLB playoff games.