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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent Over 100 Days After Release

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after he gave up a double to Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers that scored two runs in the seventh inning of Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.

While they have been a good team, they have been unable to get back to the World Series since that season.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates on the field after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Earlier this year, Luke Jackson was released by the Kansas City Royals‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Luke Jackson.”

As of October 25, the 2021 Braves World Series Champion still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Jackson did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Royals.

Looking At Jackson’s Time With The Braves

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves looks back to William Contreras #24 at the conclusion of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on May 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson pitched five straight seasons for the Braves (2017-21).

In 2021 (when they won the title), he went 2-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 71 games.

During their postseason run, Jackson appeared in 11 MLB playoff games.

GettyLuke Jackson #22 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 1, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent Over 100 Days After Release

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