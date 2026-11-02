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Atlanta Braves Claim Intriguing 27-Year-Old Lefty Off Waivers From NL Rival

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Tampa Bay Rays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: Mitchell Parker #70 of the Washington Nationals looks on after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Nationals Park on August 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves should be very busy this offseason.

After losing in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is clear that the Braves need to strengthen their roster. Thus, it would not be surprising if they add many new players to their roster this offseason.

Now, with the offseason just getting started, the Braves have poached a pitcher from one of their division rivals.

Atlanta Braves Claim Lefty Off Waivers From Rival

The Braves have announced that they have claimed pitcher Mitchell Parker off of waivers from the Washington Nationals.

With this move, the Braves have added a new pitcher who has a decent amount of MLB experience to their depth. Now, they will be hoping that Parker can break out after getting this new opportunity in Atlanta.

Looking at Parker

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Mitchell Parker #70 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Parker has made appearances at the major league level in each of the last three seasons.

In 22 relief appearances this campaign with the Nationals, he posted a 3-3 record to go along with a 6.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts. This was after he had a 9-16 record, a 5.68 ERA, and 103 strikeouts in 33 appearances (30 starts) in 2025.

Parker’s best MLB season so far was in 2024 when he was a rookie with the Nationals. While he had a losing 7-10 record, he had a career-low 4.29 ERA in 29 starts. The Braves will now be hoping that the 6-foot-4 lefty can hit a new level for them after this waiver claim.

Ultimately, there is no harm in the Braves taking a chance on a young player like Parker through waivers. Thus, it will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make next season from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Claim Intriguing 27-Year-Old Lefty Off Waivers From NL Rival

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