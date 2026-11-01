Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy Announced Personal News

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, the Braves still had a very strong year under their first season with Walt Weiss at the helm.

Braves Legend Dale Murphy Announced Personal News

On Saturday, Braves legend Dale Murphy made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Our new website is officially live at dalemurphy.com! Swipe through for a first look. It’s now easier than ever to book Dale for your next event, grab tickets to the MVP Experience at Truist Park, dive into Dale’s career from his early days in Portland to the Braves, and shop one-of-a-kind merch from our upcoming collections. Tap the link in our bio to check it out!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hal.lewis3: “Just signed me and my son up for the Yankees game!! 🔥”

@pallen2116: “The first baseball player I ever watched and my dog is named Murphy after him.”

@yardleysports: “It looks great!”

@richie_norton: “🔥🔥🔥”

Looking At Murphy

Murphy was picked in the 1st round of the 1974 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 14.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

During that time period, Murphy won two MVP Awards (and was named to seven All-Star Games).

Murphy also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies over 18 total seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

However, they have been unable to return to the World Series since 2021.