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Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy Announced Personal News

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy is honored by the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, the Braves still had a very strong year under their first season with Walt Weiss at the helm.

Braves Legend Dale Murphy Announced Personal News

GettyFormer Atlanta Braves player Dale Murphy throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Saturday, Braves legend Dale Murphy made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Our new website is officially live at dalemurphy.com! Swipe through for a first look. It’s now easier than ever to book Dale for your next event, grab tickets to the MVP Experience at Truist Park, dive into Dale’s career from his early days in Portland to the Braves, and shop one-of-a-kind merch from our upcoming collections. Tap the link in our bio to check it out!”

Comments On His Post

GettyFormer Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy stands on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during Opening Day at Turner Field on April 1, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hal.lewis3: “Just signed me and my son up for the Yankees game!! 🔥”

@pallen2116: “The first baseball player I ever watched and my dog is named Murphy after him.”

GettyFormer Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy hugs Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@yardleysports: “It looks great!”

@richie_norton: “🔥🔥🔥”

Looking At Murphy

GettyFormer Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy is honored by the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Murphy was picked in the 1st round of the 1974 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 14.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

During that time period, Murphy won two MVP Awards (and was named to seven All-Star Games).

GettyOutfielder Dale Murphy of the Atlanta Braves slides to the bag.

Murphy also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies over 18 total seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

However, they have been unable to return to the World Series since 2021.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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