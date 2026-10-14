SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Payamps pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.
After the 2022 season, Payamps pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2023 through late 2025.
In his eight-year career, Payamps has posted a 3.55 ERA with 253 strikeouts over 276 2/3 innings.
Payamps pitched in the postseason with the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.
In his lone playoff outing in 2023, Payamps threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The next year, he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings across two postseason appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves just lost a 32-year-old to free agency after getting eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Dodgers.
Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 32-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination From Playoffs