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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 32-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination From Playoffs

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB Playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles is currently playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians is tied 1-1.

Amid the ALCS and NLCS, the Braves suddenly lost a 32-year-old to free agency.

Atlanta Braves RHP Joel Payamps Elects Free Agency

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 30: Joel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Braves right-hander Joel Payamps elected free agency on Tuesday, according to MLB.com.

“RHP Joel Payamps elected free agency.”

Looking at Recent Atlanta Braves RHP Joel Payamps

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Joel Payamps #53 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the rain against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Truist Park on September 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves claimed Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers late last season. He made two appearances with Atlanta in Sept. 2025.

Payamps elected free agency last offseason and re-signed with the Braves for the 2026 season.

Athletics v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 31: Joel Payamps #34 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This past season, Payamps recorded an 8.22 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings across 12 outings with Atlanta.

Payamps made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. He made just four appearances with Arizona in 2019 and 2020.

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Pitcher Joel Payamps #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The right-hander spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals. He also played for the Royals in 2022.

Payamps pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Joel Payamps #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the 2022 season, Payamps pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2023 through late 2025.

In his eight-year career, Payamps has posted a 3.55 ERA with 253 strikeouts over 276 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Joel Payamps #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Payamps pitched in the postseason with the Brewers in 2023 and 2024.

In his lone playoff outing in 2023, Payamps threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The next year, he allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings across two postseason appearances.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Lose 32-Year-Old to Free Agency After Elimination From Playoffs

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