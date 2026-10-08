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Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Will Make $10 Million Next Year

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Will Make $10 Million

GettyMike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves in action at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Mike Yastrzemski.

He is coming off his first year playing for the franchise.

During the playoffs, he struggled in his 14 plate appearances (over six games).

GettyMike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves bunts the ball in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Yastrzemski finished the 2026 regular season batting .224 with 81 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, 51 runs and one stolen base in 139 games.

It’s also worth mentioning that he will make $10 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Yastrzemski’s Career

GettyMike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves is introduced before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yastrzemski was picked in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 36-year-old signed with the Braves following a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a two-year, $23 million deal that includes a third-year club option, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the disappointing ending, the Braves had a strong year.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The franchise last won a World Series title in 2021.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Will Make $10 Million Next Year

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