Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Will Make $10 Million Next Year

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves season ends in the NLDS at the hands of the Dodgers despite a valiant effort from a pitching staff down to just 2 starters. All year, that was the area most believed would be their undoing. In the end, it was an offense that couldn’t find the big hits in the big moments.”

Struggling Atlanta Braves Player Will Make $10 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Mike Yastrzemski.

He is coming off his first year playing for the franchise.

During the playoffs, he struggled in his 14 plate appearances (over six games).

Yastrzemski finished the 2026 regular season batting .224 with 81 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, 51 runs and one stolen base in 139 games.

It’s also worth mentioning that he will make $10 million during the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Yastrzemski’s Career

Yastrzemski was picked in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 36-year-old signed with the Braves following a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a two-year, $23 million deal that includes a third-year club option, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At The Braves

Despite the disappointing ending, the Braves had a strong year.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The franchise last won a World Series title in 2021.