Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign 10-Year Veteran PItcher to $20M Deal

The Atlanta Braves should look to be aggressive this offseason and build on the success of the past season.

Atlanta won the NL East and lost in the NLDS, but still showed flashes of potential. The Braves returned to being a good team after a massively disappointing 2025 season.

Atlanta has some clear needs, but adding to its rotation is likely the focus.

Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign Tyler Mahle

Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, the Braves acquired Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants.

Mahle was dominant with the Braves after the deadline, which should boost his free-agent value. Yet, MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted the Braves will bring back the right-hander on a one-year, $20 million deal.

“Tyler Mahle was maybe the greatest under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition of all time. Between the regular season and postseason, he made 11 starts for the Atlanta Braves with a 1.86 ERA,” Miller wrote. “All told, nine of his 11 appearances with Atlanta were quality starts. In fact, he and Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen were the only pitchers to make multiple quality starts in the postseason, this despite Mahle making just two appearances to Rasmussen’s five.

“Not bad for a guy who had a 5.13 ERA through his 18 starts with San Francisco. And, well, Atlanta could really use him back. After the past couple of years, banking on either Spencer Strider or Reynaldo López staying healthy seems to be a fool’s errand. … Aside from Chris Sale, lots of question marks. But re-upping with Mahle on a one-year, $20M or two-year, $37M type of contract could be a match made in heaven.”

Bringing back Mahle on a one- or two-year deal makes plenty of sense for the Braves. He went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA with the Braves, but he’s proven he’s a solid No. 3 or No. 4 starter.

In his MLB career, Mahle is 46-56 with a 4.05 ERA in 168 starts over parts of 10 MLB seasons.

Mahle Open to Return

After the Braves were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mahle made it clear he wanted to return.

Mahle is a pending free agent, and after the playoff exit, he left the door open for a return.

“For sure. It’d be crazy for anyone not to want to be here. This place is awesome, and there’s no other way to put it. It’d be crazy not to want to play here,” Mahle said.

After the success Mahle had with the Braves, it does seem like a possibility that both sides want a reunion and can figure out a deal.