Braves Handed Clear Offseason Message on Rangers’ Corey Seager

The Atlanta Braves‘ 2026 MLB season ended on Oct. 7, losing in the NLDS 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Braves have to focus on their offseason and consider moves to improve the team so they can make a deep playoff run next season, if there’s a campaign.

In the NLDS loss to Los Angeles, the Braves failed to get much production from their star players. As a result, could Atlanta shake up their roster and bring in a player with two World Series wins and two World Series MVPs under his belt?

Matt Postins of Texas Rangers on SI believes that the Braves would be the ideal landing spot for Corey Seager. If the Rangers decide they want to hit the reset button, they could be listening to offers for the 32-year-old shortstop.

“The Rangers should go back to the team that inquired about Jacob deGrom — the Atlanta Braves — and take a swing at a big deal,” Postins wrote in an Oct. 7 article. “Mauricio Dubon — who can play just about everywhere — is about to be a free agent.

“Ha-Seong Kim can play shortstop, but his bat was unresponsive this season. He is also a free agent. The Braves appear to have a hole at shortstop and the Concord, N.C., native could fill it. Atlanta can also handle the payroll.”

What Could the Braves Give Up for Corey Seager?

The question will be if the Rangers want to offload that contract, what can they get in return? Next season, Seager will earn a base salary of $31 million, and that will be the number for the rest of his contract, which runs through the 2031 season, per Spotrac.

“Texas may have to pry three prospects out of Atlanta, but they should be targeted at Double-A or above,” Postins added in his article. “The Rangers should ask for one of their Top 3 prospects — outfielder Eric Hartman, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti or middle infielder Tate Southisene. The last might be the play given the hole that Seager will leave at shortstop.”

Corey Seager Would Bring Playoff Success to Atlanta

Atlanta is in a window that they are trying to win now with second baseman Ozzie Albies, former NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson, center fielder Michael Harris II, and Drake Baldwin. Whether they move on from one of these players remains to be seen, but they could look to add to this core.

Seager would fit the core that the Braves have, and it would be interesting to see if he might consider going to Atlanta given that he has a limited no-trade clause with a list of eight teams.

If Atlanta were to make a trade for Seager, they’d be hoping to get the postseason bat that led to him winning two World Series MVPs. Seager has a batting average of .254 with 76 hits, 19 homers, 48 RBIs, and 55 runs scored in 78 games in the postseason, per StatMuse.

The Braves’ offseason has just begun, and they have to make moves to capitalize on their contending window with some of their offensive players still in their prime.