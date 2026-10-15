Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Angels Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Deal

The Atlanta Braves are entering the offseason as a team to watch incredibly closely.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Braves should be looking to strengthen their roster this winter. This is especially so if they want to remain among the league’s top contenders in 2027.

One clear area that the Braves must look to improve is their pitching rotation. It would be wise for them to add at least one star pitcher between now and the start of the 2027 season.

When looking at trade candidates around the league, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers stands out as a prime potential fit. He would give their starting rotation another high-impact pitcher to work with. Thus, it would make sense if they made a major push for him this offseason.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Braves landing Detmers from the Angels in a major swap.

Braves Get:

Reid Detmers

Angels Get:

Cam Caminiti

Isaiah Drake

Raudy Reyes

With this move, the Braves would be landing a star pitcher in Detmers who would help them out immediately. The Angels would bring in three promising prospects, with Caminiti being the most notable.

Why Braves Should Target Angels’ Detmers

When looking at what Detmers did this season, it is clear that he would be a great addition to the Braves’ roster. In 32 games, he posted a strong 3.36 ERA and recorded a career-high 211 strikeouts. While he had a 7-8 record, it is important to note that he pitched for an Angels club that lost 100 games this season.

With the Braves needing serious pitching help, they would be very wise to try to land Detmers from the Angels. He would give them another legitimate star for their rotation and make their roster look stronger on paper in the process.

Detmers is also under team control through the 2028 season. Because of this, he would be more than a rental for the Braves if acquired. This only adds to his appeal as a trade target for the Braves, as he would be a long-term part of their group if acquired.

Detmers Could Be on the Move This Offseason

Whether it’s the Braves or another team, there is a chance that Detmers will get traded this offseason. The Angels actively shopped him leading up to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. Furthermore, with Los Angeles continuing to be one of baseball’s worst teams, it would make sense if they sold high on Detmers.

Due to this, the Braves should strongly make a push for Detmers this offseason. It will be intriguing to see if they land him from here.