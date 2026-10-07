Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Makes Personal Announcement Ahead of MLB Offseason

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. started as designated hitter Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. It was his first time at DH this postseason.

The Braves announced the change about 90 minutes before first pitch. Acuna had been slated to play right field. Lane Thomas replaced him there.

Manager Walt Weiss said Acuna jammed his knee sliding into second base in Game 2.

The Dodgers beat the Braves 3-1 at Truist Park and lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Acuna went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Amid that, one of his quotes from an episode of his new podcast, “La Bestia” went viral on social media. He was speaking about a crucial career decision.

Ronald Acuna Announces Career News

Acuna said he will “train throughout the entire offseason with Fernando Tatis Sr.” With Tatis Sr. now in La Guaira, Acuna said he will “head to the stadium every day.”

Wilder Sanchez relayed the comments. Acuna said he also trained with Tatis Sr. “the year I won MVP.”

Tatis Sr. is the father of San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Tiburones de La Guaira named Tatis Sr. their manager in April for the 2026-27 Venezuelan Professional Baseball League season.

Acuna won the 2023 National League MVP award unanimously. That season, he hit .337 with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. He became the first player in MLB history with 40 homers and 70 steals in a season.

Ronald Acuna’s Future at the Braves Complicated

Acuna is 3 for 21 in the postseason with no home runs and no RBIs. He went 1 for 9 as Atlanta beat Philadelphia 2-1 in the Wild Card Series. He is 2 for 12 against the Dodgers.

Atlanta has scored seven runs in three games, including one Tuesday. The slump follows a .997 OPS over Acuna’s final 26 regular-season games.

Moreover, after Tuesday’s game, he did not stick around to answer questions. Given his stature in the league, leaving his teammates to tackle the questions does certainly give a bad look.

The final guaranteed year of Acuna’s eight-year, $100 million contract ends this season. The Braves hold club options for 2027 and 2028, worth $17 million each.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said in September that he does not expect an extension. Rosenthal cited Acuna’s injury history and predicted free agency in two years. He said Acuna would welcome extension talks.

The postseason slump could complicate any talks about a long-term deal.