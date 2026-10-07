Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Undergoes MRI

The Atlanta Braves are officially on the brink of elimination from the MLB postseason, trailing two games to one in their National League Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. recently underwent an MRI after experiencing soreness in his right knee after getting shaken up during a stolen base attempt in their Game 2 win.

The good news for the Braves is that he was given the all-clear and will be in the lineup for Wednesday’s elimination contest.

Atlanta Braves Infielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Underwent An MRI

During Game 3 against the Dodgers, Acuña Jr. was originally scheduled to bat second in the order and play right field, but was moved to the designated hitter position because of the lingering soreness in his knee.

He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

The Braves Don’t Appear To Be Worried By His Slump

Earlier in the series, the Braves weren’t making much of his slump, simply saying they just need him to play to the best of his abilities.

“We just need Ronald to be Ronald,” Braves ace Chris Sale said via MLB.com. “I’ll be honest, 50 percent of him is better than most. I think going back home might alleviate a little bit of that pressure, being in front of our home fans, and just staying loose. I think you get into these situations, and sometimes you try to do more.”

“I don’t worry about him just because the talent is so big that it’s going to show up,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said.

Meanwhile, Acuña Jr. said that he thrives on the pressure.

“I love it when I face the pitchers that are superstars,” Acuña said. “Every time I go to the plate to compete. We’re trying to win. So I’m doing my best. As you know, these pitches, they’re nasty.”

The Braves have no choice but to win on Wednesday in order to extend their season.