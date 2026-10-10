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4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves walks back to the dugout after being relieved against the San Diego Padres during the second inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS (in four games).

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1 (on October 7).

4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After their season came to an end, AJ Smith-Shawver sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What a year! Thank god for every step of this process and a healthy year! Thankful for another season with my people! We will be back ✌🏼”

There were over 2,000 likes in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@willjeziorski: “Solid season and next year will be even better brotha man!”

@thepelagicsal: “Congratulations on your healthy year! Enjoy your break before you hit it again getting ready for ‘27. Be well. I’ll be waiting to see the next video of your work! ❤️”

@victoriabhasin: “Congrats on an amazing season!!”

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@manndiane01: “Congrats! Can’t wait for next season!”

@hotlantahlights: “Great season AJ. Stay healthy and have a great offseason. Excited for 2027!!”

@jeeptahoe71: “Great job. Looking forward to seeing you continue next year.”

Looking At Smith-Shawver

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smith-Shawver was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Braves.

The 23-year-old finished this season going 0-3 with a 6.61 ERA in nine games (five starts).

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves had a disappointing ending to their 2026 season.

That said, they were among the elite teams in all of baseball winning the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The franchise last won a World Series during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

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