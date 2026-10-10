4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS (in four games).

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1 (on October 7).

4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After their season came to an end, AJ Smith-Shawver sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “What a year! Thank god for every step of this process and a healthy year! Thankful for another season with my people! We will be back ✌🏼”

There were over 2,000 likes in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@willjeziorski: “Solid season and next year will be even better brotha man!”

@thepelagicsal: “Congratulations on your healthy year! Enjoy your break before you hit it again getting ready for ‘27. Be well. I’ll be waiting to see the next video of your work! ❤️”

@victoriabhasin: “Congrats on an amazing season!!”

@manndiane01: “Congrats! Can’t wait for next season!”

@hotlantahlights: “Great season AJ. Stay healthy and have a great offseason. Excited for 2027!!”

@jeeptahoe71: “Great job. Looking forward to seeing you continue next year.”

Looking At Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Braves.

The 23-year-old finished this season going 0-3 with a 6.61 ERA in nine games (five starts).

Looking At The Braves

The Braves had a disappointing ending to their 2026 season.

That said, they were among the elite teams in all of baseball winning the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The franchise last won a World Series during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.