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Atlanta Braves Sign 18-Year-Old Outfielder Before NLDS vs. Dodgers

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the National League Wild Card Series to keep their season alive.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: The Atlanta Braves pose for a photo after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Ahead of the NLDS, the Braves quietly announced the signing of an 18-year-old outfielder.

Atlanta Braves Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Outfielder Before NLDS vs. Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves signed 18-year-old outfielder Will Henderson to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com.

Atlanta assigned Henderson to the Florida Complex League (FCL) Braves.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Henderson signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent.

He attended St. Martin Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Looking at the Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second base against Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

  • Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
  • Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of MLB postseason signage prior to game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Sign 18-Year-Old Outfielder Before NLDS vs. Dodgers

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