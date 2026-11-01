Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

Shortly after, the Atlanta Braves reportedly signed a 26-year-old shortstop to a minor-league contract.

Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Jordan Groshans

The Braves re-signed 26-year-old shortstop Jordan Groshans to a minor-league deal, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Groshans spent the 2026 season between the Braves’ Double-A and Triple-A teams.

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: The #Braves re-signed 3B Jordan Groshans to a minor league deal.

Groshans had a .915 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A in Atlanta’s system in 2026.

The 2018 1st rd. pick made the big leagues with the Marlins in 2022.

Looking at Jordan Groshan’s Career

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Groshans with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Texas.

The Blue Jays traded Groshans to the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2, for right-handers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass and a player to be named later, who ended up being catcher Edward Duran.

Groshans made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2022.

In 17 games with Miami in 2022, Groshans hit .262/.308/.311 with one home run, two RBI and four walks.

Groshans hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2022.

The New York Yankees claimed Groshans off waivers from the Marlins in Feb. 2024.

The Yankees traded Groshans to the Athletics on June 23, 2024, for third baseman J.D. Davis and cash.

Groshans became a free agent after the 2024 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

After spending the 2025 season in the Royals’ minor-league system, Groshans signed a minor-league contract with the Braves.

Groshans has a career .268/.348/.405 slash line over eight minor-league seasons.