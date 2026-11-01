ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Groshans with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Texas.
The Blue Jays traded Groshans to the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2, for right-handers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass and a player to be named later, who ended up being catcher Edward Duran.
Groshans made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2022.
In 17 games with Miami in 2022, Groshans hit .262/.308/.311 with one home run, two RBI and four walks.
Groshans hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2022.
The New York Yankees claimed Groshans off waivers from the Marlins in Feb. 2024.
The Yankees traded Groshans to the Athletics on June 23, 2024, for third baseman J.D. Davis and cash.
Groshans became a free agent after the 2024 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals.
After spending the 2025 season in the Royals’ minor-league system, Groshans signed a minor-league contract with the Braves.
Groshans has a career .268/.348/.405 slash line over eight minor-league seasons.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series