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Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

Shortly after, the Atlanta Braves reportedly signed a 26-year-old shortstop to a minor-league contract.

Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Jordan Groshans

Diablos Rojos v New York Yankees
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 24: Jordan Groshans #86 of New York Yankees throws the ball during the sixth inning during Spring Training Game One between Diablos Rojos and New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on March 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The Braves re-signed 26-year-old shortstop Jordan Groshans to a minor-league deal, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Groshans spent the 2026 season between the Braves’ Double-A and Triple-A teams.

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Jordan Groshans #65 of the Miami Marlins carries his broken bat as he trots to first base during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on September 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: The #Braves re-signed 3B Jordan Groshans to a minor league deal.

Groshans had a .915 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A in Atlanta’s system in 2026.

The 2018 1st rd. pick made the big leagues with the Marlins in 2022.

Looking at Jordan Groshan’s Career

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jordan Groshans #65 of the Miami Marlins throws to first base during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on September 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Groshans with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Texas.

The Blue Jays traded Groshans to the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2, for right-handers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass and a player to be named later, who ended up being catcher Edward Duran.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Jordan Groshans #76 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Photo Day at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Groshans made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2022.

In 17 games with Miami in 2022, Groshans hit .262/.308/.311 with one home run, two RBI and four walks.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jordan Groshans #65 of the Miami Marlins in action during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on September 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Groshans hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2022.

The New York Yankees claimed Groshans off waivers from the Marlins in Feb. 2024.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jordan Groshans #65 of the Miami Marlins at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of his major league debut at loanDepot park on September 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Yankees traded Groshans to the Athletics on June 23, 2024, for third baseman J.D. Davis and cash.

Groshans became a free agent after the 2024 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after driving in two runs with a triple in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After spending the 2025 season in the Royals’ minor-league system, Groshans signed a minor-league contract with the Braves.

Groshans has a career .268/.348/.405 slash line over eight minor-league seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop After World Series

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