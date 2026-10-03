Atlanta Braves Suddenly Leave 10-Year MLB Player Off Playoff Roster

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their NLDS series in California.

The Braves most recently beat the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 6-2 to win their Wild Card series in three games.

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Leave 10-Year MLB Player Off

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced their roster.

One player who has been left off is Dominic Smith.

He had been on their roster against the Phillies.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver are on the Braves’ NL Division Series roster. Dominic Smith, DaShawn Keirsey and Luke Williams are the members of the NL WC roster who weren’t rostered for this round.”

Social Media Reacts To Smith News

Here’s what people were saying:

Brad Rowland: “Dom Smith garnered multiple starts in a 3-game series and now is off the roster for the next round in favor of Rowdy Tellez. What is happening?”

@Iamdrewstone: “It’s not Rowdy…Dom doesn’t hit lefties well and the first two starters for the dodgers are lefties and very good ones with traditional splits vs. LH batters.”

@RazzballViz: “He should never have been starting in games, so AA took away Walt’s toy so it can’t happen again”

@Tim_Brindle: “Dom had good numbers vs Wheeler/Nola. And Thomas was hurt. Guessing his numbers aren’t nearly as promising vs the Dodgers.”

Looking At Smith

Smith was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (and first with the Braves).

Before Atlanta, Smith had stints with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Smith finished the regular season batting .253 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 108 games.