Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Leave 10-Year MLB Player Off Playoff Roster

  • 579 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their NLDS series in California.

The Braves most recently beat the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 6-2 to win their Wild Card series in three games.

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Leave 10-Year MLB Player Off

GettyDominic Smith #8 of the Atlanta Braves reacts against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced their roster.

One player who has been left off is Dominic Smith.

He had been on their roster against the Phillies.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote:Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver are on the Braves’ NL Division Series roster. Dominic Smith, DaShawn Keirsey and Luke Williams are the members of the NL WC roster who weren’t rostered for this round.”

Social Media Reacts To Smith News

GettyDominic Smith #8 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a single in the third inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying:

Brad Rowland: “Dom Smith garnered multiple starts in a 3-game series and now is off the roster for the next round in favor of Rowdy Tellez. What is happening?”

@Iamdrewstone: “It’s not Rowdy…Dom doesn’t hit lefties well and the first two starters for the dodgers are lefties and very good ones with traditional splits vs. LH batters.”

@RazzballViz: “He should never have been starting in games, so AA took away Walt’s toy so it can’t happen again”

@Tim_Brindle: “Dom had good numbers vs Wheeler/Nola. And Thomas was hurt. Guessing his numbers aren’t nearly as promising vs the Dodgers.”

Looking At Smith

GettyDominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ozzie Albies #1 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Smith was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (and first with the Braves).

Before Atlanta, Smith had stints with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

GettyDominic Smith #22 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a walk-off 3-run home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on September 29, 2019 in New York City.

Smith finished the regular season batting .253 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 108 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Leave 10-Year MLB Player Off Playoff Roster

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x