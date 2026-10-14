Hi, Subscriber

9-Year MLB Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent Immediately After Season

  • 171 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

They had their season come to an end last week when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “The Braves have been eliminated from the 2026 postseason. Notable Braves in NLDS: Ronald Acuña Jr. – 2/15, 4 K Matt Olson – 2/16, 6 K Drake Baldwin – 1/14, 5 K Austin Riley – 0/13, 6 K”

9-Year MLB Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Now that their season is over, it’s worth noting that Rowdy Tellez will be a free agent this winter.

He is going to be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Tellez’s Time In Atlanta

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves in action at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Tellez had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

@Rangers__Nation wrote (on March 20): “Rowdy Tellez has signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves with opportunity to make $1.25M in MLB, per Jon Heyman Tellez, signed by Texas in July after being released by Seattle, hit .259 with 6 HR and 22 RBI in 50 games as a Ranger.”

Tellez spent most of the year in the Minor Leagues.

After getting cut during the middle of the season, he re-signed with the organization.

The Braves ended up putting him on their playoff roster in each of the first two rounds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 7): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves walks to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tellez appeared in three MLB playoff games for the Braves.

During the regular season, he batted .200 with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs in seven games.

Looking At Tellez’s Other Stops

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays adjusts his necklace while walking back to the dugout after scoring a run during the top of the ninth inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers over nine seasons.

In 2022, Tellez hit 35 home runs for Milwaukee.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

9-Year MLB Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent Immediately After Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x