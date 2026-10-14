9-Year MLB Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent Immediately After Season

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

They had their season come to an end last week when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “The Braves have been eliminated from the 2026 postseason. Notable Braves in NLDS: Ronald Acuña Jr. – 2/15, 4 K Matt Olson – 2/16, 6 K Drake Baldwin – 1/14, 5 K Austin Riley – 0/13, 6 K”

9-Year MLB Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent

Now that their season is over, it’s worth noting that Rowdy Tellez will be a free agent this winter.

He is going to be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Tellez’s Time In Atlanta

Tellez had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

@Rangers__Nation wrote (on March 20): “Rowdy Tellez has signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves with opportunity to make $1.25M in MLB, per Jon Heyman Tellez, signed by Texas in July after being released by Seattle, hit .259 with 6 HR and 22 RBI in 50 games as a Ranger.”

Tellez spent most of the year in the Minor Leagues.

After getting cut during the middle of the season, he re-signed with the organization.

The Braves ended up putting him on their playoff roster in each of the first two rounds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 7): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent 1B Rowdy Tellez to a minor league contract.”

Tellez appeared in three MLB playoff games for the Braves.

During the regular season, he batted .200 with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs in seven games.

Looking At Tellez’s Other Stops

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers over nine seasons.

In 2022, Tellez hit 35 home runs for Milwaukee.