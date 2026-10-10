We Know Who the Braves Wouldn’t Trade for Tarik Skubal

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fittingly, the Dodgers were the team that traded for Tarik Skubal ahead of the August trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers. The Braves were one of the teams conceptually interested but that didn’t end up getting the deal for themselves.

Skubal wasn’t the only reason the Dodgers are still playing and the Braves aren’t, but it’s a fascinating subplot.

It was made all the more interesting on Saturday when a report emerged that revealed one player the Braves refused to move in a trade for Skubal.

Who Braves Wouldn’t Trade for Tarik Skubal

A new report on Saturday indicates that Didier Fuentes would not have been included in any trade for Skubal by the Braves.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham used the words that the Braves “wouldn’t part with” Fuentes in a Skubal trade.

It’s a fascinating report in part because Fuentes isn’t that well known outside of Atlanta. He still spent this season doing a lot of pitching out of the bullpen even though he’ll be a long-term starting pitcher.

Fuentes is just 21, and he set a record for most consecutive outs in relief in a playoff game by a player his age, with 11.

The Braves had actually promoted Fuentes at 20 years old despite very little time in the high minors, and while it didn’t go well for him immediately, he quickly adjusted and proved why the Braves believed in him.

Fuentes had a 13.85 ERA in four starts last year when he was just getting his feet wet, and after going back down to Triple-A, an injury soon ended his season. That created doubt about what 2026 might look like for him.

The Braves kept Fuentes up for most of this season and he had a 2.45 ERA in 58 appearances (73.1 innings) with a 31% strikeout rate.

Why Wouldn’t Braves Trade Didier Fuentes?

While the Dodgers were willing to give up three prospects to get Skubal, and the Braves were reportedly open to similar packages from their organization, the hold-up with Fuentes likely had to do with club control.

Skubal is in the last year of his contract. That’s why the Tigers were willing to trade him. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the year.

If the Braves weren’t all that interested in paying Skubal a sum of $400 million or thereabouts, then a deal for the lefty ace would’ve just been for a rental.

To give up half a decade of Fuentes for that must’ve not quite felt worth it in Atlanta.

Who Tigers Got From Dodgers Instead

The Tigers ended up getting three prospects: Outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Fuentes is more proven and younger than Ryan, so at least that part of the package may have been better for the Tigers if they could’ve convinced Atlanta. It’s not clear if the Braves had an equivalent player to Hope on the table.

Regardless, it’s a moot point now, but it does put the spotlight on Fuentes. It’ll be up to him in the years ahead to live up to the hype.