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Atlanta Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

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ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 21: Chris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on August 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Most recently, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They have been unable to return to the World Series since their title.

Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Chris Martin.

He was with the Braves when they won their 2021 title.

Earlier this season, Martin was released by the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As of October 26, Martin still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

That said, the 40-year-old is at an age where it’s possible he is done playing for good.

If Martin ends up calling it quits, he will walk away with over $40 million in career earrings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Martin’s Braves Stint

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 4, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

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