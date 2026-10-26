Atlanta Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Most recently, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They have been unable to return to the World Series since their title.

Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Chris Martin.

He was with the Braves when they won their 2021 title.

Earlier this season, Martin was released by the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

As of October 26, Martin still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

That said, the 40-year-old is at an age where it’s possible he is done playing for good.

If Martin ends up calling it quits, he will walk away with over $40 million in career earrings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Martin’s Braves Stint