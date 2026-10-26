ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 21: Chris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on August 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”
As of October 26, Martin still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.
That said, the 40-year-old is at an age where it’s possible he is done playing for good.
If Martin ends up calling it quits, he will walk away with over $40 million in career earrings (h/t Spotrac).
Looking At Martin’s Braves Stint
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.Most recently, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.They have been unable to return to the World Series since their title.Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 MillionWith their […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champ Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings