Atlanta Braves Labeled Best Trade Landing Spot for 27-HR Star Shortstop

The Atlanta Braves should be looking to bolster their roster this offseason. After losing in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is clear that the Braves need to make some upgrades.

One very obvious area that the Braves need to improve is at the shortstop position. It would be wise for them to bring in a long-term solution at shortstop. If they did, it would certainly benefit a Braves club that wants to be top contenders in 2027.

Due to this, the Braves are now being connected to a top trade candidate with the offseason looming.

Atlanta Braves Labeled Best Trade Landing Spot for Star

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels makes a throw to first for an out of Dominic Canzone #8 of the Seattle Mariners to end the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 15, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline labeled the Braves as the top trade landing spot for Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto.

“The Braves need to find a long-term solution at shortstop and Zach Neto is as good a candidate as any. He’d add more right-handed thump and speed near the top of the lineup, with a .766 OPS on top of 27 home runs and 24 stolen bases this past season. The glovework is subpar and Neto is prone to the occasional strikeout binge, but he is also 25 years old with another three years of club control. He’s somebody the Braves can develop further, in hopes of unlocking a superstar ceiling,” Kline wrote.

With the Braves needing a major upgrade at shortstop, it would make a lot of sense if they targeted Neto. He would undoubtedly give their roster a major boost. This is because the four-year MLB veteran is already a difference-maker at this point in his career.

Neto has also been in the rumor mill for a while now. With the Angels rebuilding, he would be an extremely valuable trade chip for them to move. Because of this, the Braves should not be afraid to pursue him this offseason. This is especially so when noting that they are aiming to keep their contender window open.

Taking a Look at Neto

Getty BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Neto appeared in 157 games this season with the Angels, posting 27 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .239 batting average. He also posted at least 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases in each of his last three seasons. With this, he is a legitimate star and would give Atlanta’s offense a big jolt if acquired.

Thus, Neto would make a lot of sense for the Braves to acquire. He would give them a long-term answer for their middle infield and could even improve on a much better Braves club. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta targets him from here.