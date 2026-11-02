New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Former New York Yankees two-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes officially became a free agent Monday after declining his $12 million with the Chicago Cubs, the MLB Players Association announced.

Holmes played for the Yankees from 2021 to 2024. He represented New York in the 2022 and 2024 All-Star Games.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Clay Holmes Becomes Free Agent

The Cubs acquired Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

He posted a 3.29 ERA over 101 1/3 innings between the Mets and the Cubs this year.

According to Spotrac, Holmes is projected to sign a two-year deal for roughly $27 million.

The nine-year MLB veteran has a career ERA of 3.59 over 604 1/3 innings with 567 strikeouts.

Looking at Former New York Yankees Right-Handed Pitcher Clay Holmes’ MLB Career

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Holmes in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Slocomb High School in Slocomb, Alabama.

Holmes made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2018.

The Pirates traded Holmes to the Yankees for shortstops Hoy Park and Diego Castillo at the 2021 trade deadline.

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets after the 2024 season.

The final year of his deal included a player opt-out, which he just exercised.

With the Yankees, Holmes posted a 2.69 ERA with 238 strikeouts over 217 2/3 innings.

Holmes was a reliever for the Yankees. He became a primary starter for the Mets in 2025.

In 19 postseason appearances with the Yankees from 2021-24, Holmes recorded a 1.35 ERA with 20 strikeouts and seven walks over 20 innings.