New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 11th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 03, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)
The nine-year MLB veteran has a career ERA of 3.59 over 604 1/3 innings with 567 strikeouts.
Looking at Former New York Yankees Right-Handed Pitcher Clay Holmes’ MLB Career
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Holmes in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Slocomb High School in Slocomb, Alabama.
Holmes made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2018.
The Pirates traded Holmes to the Yankees for shortstops Hoy Park and Diego Castillo at the 2021 trade deadline.
Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets after the 2024 season.
The final year of his deal included a player opt-out, which he just exercised.
With the Yankees, Holmes posted a 2.69 ERA with 238 strikeouts over 217 2/3 innings.
Holmes was a reliever for the Yankees. He became a primary starter for the Mets in 2025.
In 19 postseason appearances with the Yankees from 2021-24, Holmes recorded a 1.35 ERA with 20 strikeouts and seven walks over 20 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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