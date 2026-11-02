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New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 11th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 03, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees two-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes officially became a free agent Monday after declining his $12 million with the Chicago Cubs, the MLB Players Association announced.

Holmes played for the Yankees from 2021 to 2024. He represented New York in the 2022 and 2024 All-Star Games.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Clay Holmes Becomes Free Agent

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees in action against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Cubs acquired Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

He posted a 3.29 ERA over 101 1/3 innings between the Mets and the Cubs this year.

Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 25: Starter Clay Holmes #25 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field on August 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Holmes is projected to sign a two-year deal for roughly $27 million.

The nine-year MLB veteran has a career ERA of 3.59 over 604 1/3 innings with 567 strikeouts.

Looking at Former New York Yankees Right-Handed Pitcher Clay Holmes’ MLB Career

New York Mets v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 3: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 3, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Holmes in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Slocomb High School in Slocomb, Alabama.

Holmes made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2018.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Two
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 14: Clay Holmes #68 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delvers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pirates traded Holmes to the Yankees for shortstops Hoy Park and Diego Castillo at the 2021 trade deadline.

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets after the 2024 season.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees throws to first for an out in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The final year of his deal included a player opt-out, which he just exercised.

With the Yankees, Holmes posted a 2.69 ERA with 238 strikeouts over 217 2/3 innings.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians with a score of 4 to 1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Holmes was a reliever for the Yankees. He became a primary starter for the Mets in 2025.

In 19 postseason appearances with the Yankees from 2021-24, Holmes recorded a 1.35 ERA with 20 strikeouts and seven walks over 20 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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