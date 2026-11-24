According to a report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, former three-year New York Yankees player Tyler Austin is pursuing a return to the Majors, and the Yankees are one of the teams reportedly interested in his services.

Sherman wrote (about the Austin interest):

“The Mets and Yankees are among a group of teams that have expressed interest in former Yankee Tyler Austin, The Post has learned. Austin is almost certain to receive a minor league contract, and the Blue Jays, Cubs and Rays are the other teams that have expressed interest, a source said. Austin, a 13th-round pick of the Yankees in 2010, debuted on Aug. 13, 2016, the same game as Aaron Judge.”

Sherman also shared a fun note that both Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge hit home runs in their first MLB at-bat.

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Taking a Quick Look at Tyler Austin’s Tenure with the Yankees

As noted, Tyler Austin maxe his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016.

He remained with the organization until 2018.

Now 35, Austin logged 85 total games in Pinstripes across parts of three campaigns.

Over 244 at-bats with the Yankees, Tyler Austin batted ..230 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, and 11 doubles.

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Tyler Austin’s Full MLB Career

Earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs released Tyler Austin from their system, immediately making him an MLB free agent. He hadn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2019.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Austin’s recent MLB hiatus):

Those plans were unfortunately scuttled by a right knee injury. Austin required a debridement surgery to repair the patellar tendon in late February. He neither played in Spring Training nor during the regular season. Austin, who’s best known for his early-career stint with the Yankees, hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2019. He’s a .219/.292/.451 hitter with 33 homers in 583 big league plate appearances.

Before his short stint with the Cubs, Austin had spent several seasons overseas, where he found some success with the bat, which is why he’s eyeing an MLB return.

After his departure from the Yankees, Austin briefly played for the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers.

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