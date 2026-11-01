Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old Outfielder With MLB Experience

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Cincinnati Reds selected Hinds in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Hinds made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Reds.
The Reds traded Hinds to the Miami Marlins on May 21 for right-hander Zach McCamble after designating him for assignment.
The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Orioles on Aug. 3 for cash.
Hinds appeared in 12 games with Baltimore last season. He went 5-for-28 with two doubles, an RBI, four walks and 13 strikeouts.
Over his three-year big-league career, Hinds has appeared in 64 games.
He has a career slash line of .171/.229/.388 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.
The Orioles likely view Hinds as a depth piece. They might try to pass him through waivers this offseason.
Looking at the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 Season
The Orioles finished the season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.
They won six of their last 10 games.
The Orioles went 39-42 at home and 40-40 on the road.
Baltimore’s final game of the season was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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