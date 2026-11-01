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Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old Outfielder With MLB Experience

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles announced they signed 26-year-old outfielder Rece Hinds to a big-league deal.

The Orioles wrote on X:

We have made the following roster moves:

Declined the 2027 mutual option on RHP Zach Eflin

Signed OF Rece Hinds to a one-year Major League contract for the 2027 season

Hinds has three years of MLB experience.

Looking at Baltimore Orioles OF Rece Hinds

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Rece Hinds #62 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a double in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Hinds bats and throws right-handed.

He was born on Sept. 5, 200, in Niceville, Fla.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Rece Hinds #62 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 06, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds selected Hinds in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Hinds made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Reds.

Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 08: Rece Hinds #77 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts to having Powerade and water dumped after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati Reds won 6-0. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Reds traded Hinds to the Miami Marlins on May 21 for right-hander Zach McCamble after designating him for assignment.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Orioles on Aug. 3 for cash.

Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 13: Rece Hinds #77 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hinds hit two home runs in the game as Cincinnati defeated Miami 10-6. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Hinds appeared in 12 games with Baltimore last season. He went 5-for-28 with two doubles, an RBI, four walks and 13 strikeouts.

Over his three-year big-league career, Hinds has appeared in 64 games.

Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 08: Rece Hinds #77 of the Cincinnati Reds signs a autographs for a fan before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

He has a career slash line of .171/.229/.388 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

The Orioles likely view Hinds as a depth piece. They might try to pass him through waivers this offseason.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 Season

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Dylan Beavers #12 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Orioles finished the season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.

They won six of their last 10 games.

The Orioles went 39-42 at home and 40-40 on the road.

Baltimore’s final game of the season was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old Outfielder With MLB Experience

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