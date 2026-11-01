Baltimore Orioles Sign 26-Year-Old Outfielder With MLB Experience

The Baltimore Orioles announced they signed 26-year-old outfielder Rece Hinds to a big-league deal.

The Orioles wrote on X:

We have made the following roster moves:

Declined the 2027 mutual option on RHP Zach Eflin

Signed OF Rece Hinds to a one-year Major League contract for the 2027 season

Hinds has three years of MLB experience.

Looking at Baltimore Orioles OF Rece Hinds

Hinds bats and throws right-handed.

He was born on Sept. 5, 200, in Niceville, Fla.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Hinds in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Hinds made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Reds.

The Reds traded Hinds to the Miami Marlins on May 21 for right-hander Zach McCamble after designating him for assignment.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Orioles on Aug. 3 for cash.

Hinds appeared in 12 games with Baltimore last season. He went 5-for-28 with two doubles, an RBI, four walks and 13 strikeouts.

Over his three-year big-league career, Hinds has appeared in 64 games.

He has a career slash line of .171/.229/.388 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

The Orioles likely view Hinds as a depth piece. They might try to pass him through waivers this offseason.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 Season

The Orioles finished the season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.

They won six of their last 10 games.

The Orioles went 39-42 at home and 40-40 on the road.

Baltimore’s final game of the season was cancelled due to inclement weather.