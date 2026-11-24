The shortstop position remains one of the biggest question marks for the Boston Red Sox this offseason, but one prominent MLB insider believes the organization could find a temporary solution in a former World Series MVP.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has already been floated as a potential trade target for Boston this offseason. However, the latest assessment of Peña’s future in Houston makes the possibility of a trade particularly intriguing.

In a November 24 article for ESPN, in which several MLB experts proposed trades ahead of an anticipated lockout, Jeff Passan suggested that the Astros send Peña to the Red Sox in exchange for prospects.

Perhaps more noteworthy than the trade proposal itself was Passan’s assessment of Houston’s intentions regarding its star shortstop.

“They know they’re not re-signing Peña,” Passan wrote.

Peña, 29, is entering his final season of club control before becoming eligible for free agency following the 2027 campaign.

While Passan’s proposal does not establish that the two organizations are discussing a trade, it raises an interesting possibility for Boston.

Red Sox Trade Pitch Capitalizes on Astros’ Jeremy Peña Dilemma

The Astros have already demonstrated a willingness to part ways with some of the biggest contributors to their recent success.

Houston traded star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 season rather than risk losing him in free agency the following winter.

Peña presents the organization with a similar dilemma, and Boston could stand to benefit if Houston elects to take that same approach.

Despite missing significant time in 2026, Peña finished the season hitting .277 with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and an .802 OPS in 112 games.

He also brings considerable postseason experience, having earned both American League Championship Series and World Series MVP honors during his rookie campaign in 2022.

Boston could acquire Peña on a one-year rental and not have to commit to a massive contract right away, which is another appealing aspect of a potential deal.

Passan did not identify any specific prospects that Boston would have to surrender in the proposed deal, though he acknowledged that acquiring Peña would require a substantial return.

Red Sox Have Important Decision to Make With Trevor Story & Franklin Arias

What makes Peña such an interesting fit for Boston is that the organization might not actually need a long-term answer at shortstop.

Franklin Arias, ranked as baseball’s No. 2 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline as of November 10, is nearing his major league debut.

Meanwhile, veteran shortstop Trevor Story is entering the final season of his six-year, $140 million contract after another injury-plagued campaign.

Story struggled offensively in 2026, finishing with a .235 batting average and a .621 OPS across 64 games.

As Passan pointed out, this is where Peña could slot in perfectly. He could give the Red Sox a clear upgrade over Story in 2027 as the team tries to compete for a World Series. It allows Arias to come along slowly without having to commit to Peña long term.

The team will have to decide if the upgrade would be impactful enough to justify surrendering valuable prospects.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow stopped short of committing to Story as Boston’s starting shortstop for 2027 when speaking at the general managers’ meetings earlier this month.

This seems to indicate that the front office is at least considering alternatives. Whether Peña is one of those alternatives is unclear, but it’s an interesting option pitched by Passan.