The Boston Red Sox could be the next team to hand out a significant contract extension before a potential lockout. Major League Baseball teams have been increasingly interested in rewarding young players, even if they are under team control. The New York Mets most recently gave A.J. Ewing an eight-year, $95 million extension after a solid rookie season.

Boston has explored this avenue quite extensively in recent years. Top Red Sox exec Craig Breslow previously gave long-term contracts to young players such as Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell. Mike Axisa from CBS Sports believes Payton Tolle is likely next. As the reporter points out, some of these deals have worked out, and some have not.

The Boston Red Sox, however, should still be willing to reward the southpaw soon. “He’s excellent, and this year’s third-place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting figures to be the first of many awards votes Tolle receives in the coming years,” claims Axisa. “The Bello and Campbell deals going sour shouldn’t dissuade the Red Sox from trying to extend Tolle between now and the CBA’s expiration.”

The current MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is set to expire before midnight on December 1. Because of this, Red Sox officials will have to rush to get a deal done. Nevertheless, Tolle proved to be a reliable starter in 2026. He posted a 3.03 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 26 regular-season starts. He was even better in the postseason, allowing one earned run in just under five innings.

Payton Tolle Previously Raved About Playing for the Boston Red Sox

At the moment, Tolle is not scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2031 season. According to Spotrac, the southpaw is projected to earn around $1 million in 2027, assuming there is a season. While Breslow could be patient in the situation, rewarding the big ace would give both sides some long-term stability.

So what would a potential extension look like for Tolle and the Boston Red Sox? NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger recently explored this scenario. According to Leger, a notable comp is Cincinnati Reds star Chase Burns. The pitcher recently signed a seven-year, $105 million contract with the club. Both young aces are nearly the same age and posted somewhat similar stats in 2026.

One thing is for sure: The youngster wants to remain with the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future. The star told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier in August that he loves playing for the club. “Boston is a baseball city. I love that people get the game,” said Tolle. “You feel like you have the whole city behind you. It’s special, something that not a lot of places get. I love it. Right now, there’s no other place I’d want to pitch.”

Boston Needs New Ace as Veteran Departs

The Boston Red Sox surely have similar feelings towards Tolle. Not only is the young lefty a solid piece of the puzzle, but the club may need him to step up even more in the near future. Veteran ace Sonny Gray recently departed Boston by signing a two-year, $55 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. Gray led all Red Sox starters in wins, ERA, WAR, and innings pitched in 2026.

While Breslow and the Red Sox will likely land another starter, Tolle’s presence within Boston’s rotation should be amplified in 2027.