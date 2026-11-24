Over the last couple of seasons, the Jarren Duran trade rumors have been something that Boston Red Sox fans hear about over and over. Still, despite all of them, he remains a member of the Red Sox, for now.

However, that could change sooner rather than later. There have been a handful of teams linked to him. According to Red Sox beat writers Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros have had interest in the past. However, that interest appears to have changed, as each club has bigger needs.

A couple of teams that have been poking around are the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies, according to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. It is understandable as to why. The Phillies make sense because Dave Dombrowski was in charge in Boston in 2018 when the Red Sox drafted Duran. Rymer dropped 10 offseason bombshells, and one was Dombrowski trading for Duran.

Boston Red Sox Predicted To Trade Jarren Duran to the Phillies

It has been long overdue for Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow to trade Duran, his all-star outfielder. There were a lot of rumors last offseason. Then those rumors followed over the 2026 regular season. Then again at the trade deadline in August, yet no deal was completed. It feels like that one will be completed this offseason.

“Despite the near-constant trade buzz, there was some intrigue before Friday’s deadline as to whether the Boston Red Sox would simply non-tender Jarren Duran,” wrote Rymer. “That they didn’t do that implies that they believe he still has real trade value, even with a 0.4-rWAR season in his immediate past. They’re right about that. Duran was an MVP-caliber performer as recently as 2024. He still has two seasons of club control left.”

Two years of club control remaining is big for teams looking to acquire him. Despite a down year in terms of his numbers, Duran is still a productive offensive player. The 30-year-old Duran slashed .207/.266/.361 this past summer, but he hit 20 home runs and drove in 69 runs with 21 stolen bases.

Why would Philadelphia be a good fit for Duran? Rymer has one reason.

“The Phillies could use someone with a chip on his shoulder as big as Duran’s,” Rymer wrote.

Duran certainly would have a big chip on his shoulder in 2027, no matter where he plays.

What Type of Return Could the Boston Red Sox Get?

Breslow would be looking for a decent return for Duran, and Rymer had a name that has been linked to the Red Sox before: relief pitcher Orion Kerkering.

“Adding the lefty-hitting Duran would only heighten the Phillies’ need for a right-handed bat, but they have some solid platoon options in free agency. As for Boston’s return, a Duran-for-Orion Kerkering deal has sounded like a fun challenge trade for a while now,” wrote Rymer.

Boston needs bullpen help, and Kerkering would be a return that Breslow would be happy with. In 62 appearances in 2026, Kerkering went 7-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched. There is just a week remaining for deals to be completed before the December 1 lockout date that is quickly looming for all clubs.