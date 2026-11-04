9-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox last played on September 30.

They lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Red Sox still did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs under manager Chad Tracy.

9-Year MLB Veteran Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

This week, a player within the Red Sox’ organization became a free agent.

John Brebbia will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP John Brebbia elected free agency.”

Brebbia did not appear in a game for the Red Sox at the MLB level.

He had signed with the organization during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP John Brebbia to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Brebbia

Brebbia was picked in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Brebbia signed with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on December 21, 2020): “San Francisco Giants signed free agent RHP John Brebbia.”

Brebbia later had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies.

He most recently pitched for the Rockies in 2026.

The 36-year-old went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in three games.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox last won a World Series title in 2018.

They finished this past year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.