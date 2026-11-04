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9-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

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BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox last played on September 30.

They lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Red Sox still did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs under manager Chad Tracy.

9-Year MLB Veteran Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

GettyJohn Brebbia #59 of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

This week, a player within the Red Sox’ organization became a free agent.

John Brebbia will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP John Brebbia elected free agency.”

GettyJohn Brebbia #63 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 27, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brebbia did not appear in a game for the Red Sox at the MLB level.

He had signed with the organization during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP John Brebbia to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Brebbia

GettyPitcher John Brebbia #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws in the bottom of 9th inning during the game three of Japan and MLB All Stars at Tokyo Dome on November 11, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.

Brebbia was picked in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Brebbia signed with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on December 21, 2020): “San Francisco Giants signed free agent RHP John Brebbia.”

GettyJohn Brebbia #59 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on June 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Brebbia later had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies.

He most recently pitched for the Rockies in 2026.

The 36-year-old went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in three games.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyBoston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox last won a World Series title in 2018.

They finished this past year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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9-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Boston Red Sox Free Agent

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