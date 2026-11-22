With Garrett Crochet returning, Payton Tolle in his second season along with Jake Bennett, and Ranger Suarez also back the Boston Red Sox rotation for 2027 is set, at least through the top four. But the fifth starter spot remains up for grabs.

After the New York Yankees failed to tender a contract to 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil on Friday, the Red Sox reportedly targeted Gil as a low-cost, high-upside candidate for that No. 5 spot. But Boston didn’t move fast enough.

The Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox to the punch on Gil, agreeing Sunday to a deal with the former Yankees righty. The Red Sox were in the mix almost from the moment Gil hit the market, so how did Detroit close a deal before Boston ever made an offer?

The Tigers will pay Gil $2.3 million for one year, with up to $2 million more in incentives, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Charlie Wright. The agreement, which is pending a physical, was initially reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Gil, 28, was born June 3, 1998, in Azua, Dominican Republic, and signed as an international free agent with the Minnesota Twins in February 2015. They traded him to New York in March 2018 for outfielder Jake Cave. He made his major league debut Aug. 3, 2021, as an emergency starter after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, throwing six scoreless innings in a 13-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tommy John surgery hit in 2022, and Gil did not return until late 2023.

In 2024, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 29 starts, then edged Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser for the ROY award, 106 points to 101, according to MLB.com‘s Bryan Hoch. He was the first Yankees pitcher to win it since Dave Righetti in 1981, and the first Yankee at any position since Aaron Judge in 2017.

Red Sox Interest in Luis Gil Never Reached Offer Stage

The Yankees non-tendered Gil on Nov. 20, the deadline for clubs to tender contracts, and the Red Sox were interested in him immediately, according to the Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey.

But they hesitated and the Tigers swooped in.

“Clearly, the Red Sox weren’t alone,” MassLive‘s Chris Cotillo wrote of Boston’s interest. The Red Sox “did not end up offering and, obviously, Gil landed quickly,” Cotillo wrote, adding that other starters were still on the market.

Boston lost Sonny Gray to free agency and traded Johan Oviedo to Arizona, as MLB Trade Rumors noted Sunday. Crochet is expected to lead the rotation, with Tolle, Suarez and Bennett behind him. Tanner Houck is working back from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2026 and could also take the fifth starter spot.

MLB Trade Rumors saw Gil as an inexpensive gamble for a swingman role, covering long relief or multiple innings.

Why the Tigers Moved Fast on Luis Gil

Detroit’s rotation includes Framber Valdez, Drew Anderson, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe and River Ryan, with Reese Olson returning from shoulder surgery.

“We need to add innings,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said, according to MLB.com‘s Jason Beck. Harris said those innings could come from a starter, a reliever or a hybrid arm, and that availability and players’ willingness to sign with Detroit limited the options.

The $2.3 million salary matches the arbitration figure MLB Trade Rumors projected for Gil, and the incentives are likely tied to availability. Availability has been the issue. A lat strain cost Gil the first four months of 2025, and he went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts after returning, though his strikeouts and fastball velocity dropped.

In 2026, right shoulder inflammation put him on the Triple-A injured list for three months. He came back in late August as a reliever and walked four batters in two innings in his final appearance Sept. 24.

Gil is also out of options, so any big league contract forces a team to keep him on its major league roster. The Yankees found no trade partner in the early offseason.

Pitching coach Chris Fetter and assistant Robin Lund will work with Gil on recapturing his 2024 form, according to MLB.com.