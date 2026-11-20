The Boston Red Sox had until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to make a decision on Jarren Duran, and they’ve made it.

Nov. 20 marked the non-tender deadline on the MLB calendar. Any player that is arbitration-eligible that a team didn’t want to eventually pay an arbitration salary could be released by 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

If they weren’t released, they’d be “tendered” a contract for next season, meaning they’re slated to be with their current team.

Given Duran’s standing in Boston, his trade rumors and his potential $11 million 2027 salary in arbitration, his status was up in the air.

It’s not up in the air any longer.

Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Roster Decision

The Red Sox have officially decided to tender Duran a contract.

This is what MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET:

“Red Sox tendering every remaining arbitration-eligible player including Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Johan Oviedo, Triston Casas.”

There had been some rumors that Duran could be traded before the non-tender deadline, but that didn’t happen.

While he still isn’t all that likely to start 2027 with Boston, Duran remains put for now.

Why Red Sox Tendered Jarren Duran’s Contract

Boston clearly still believes they can get something of value for Duran in a trade. With that in mind, it didn’t make sense to non-tender him and lose him for nothing.

Cotillo wrote: “Tendering him a deal doesn’t guarantee him $11M, just means they’re not releasing him. Trades, lower negotiations all in play. The whole league knows he doesn’t fit.”

The “lower negotiations” element is fair, too. The odds that Boston actually makes it to an arbitration hearing with Duran are slim.

The reality of Friday’s choice is simply that the Red Sox chose not to let Duran go into the open market for no return. He’ll still be heavily involved in rumors going forward, and it’s likely that something still has to give at some point here.