The Boston Red Sox tendered Tanner Houck a 2027 contract on deadline day Friday, less than two weeks before a likely MLB lockout, according to MassLive Red Sox correspondent Chris Cotillo.

Houck has thrown only 46 2/3 major league innings across two seasons, and a work stoppage could freeze his status, leaving open where he fits in Boston’s 2027 plans.

Friday’s deadline for contract tender and non-tender decisions arrives as labor talks near their own. The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and the industry expects owners to lock out the players immediately, assuming no agreement has been reached before then.

Once that happens, major league roster movement stops and teams can’t contact players on 40-man rosters. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision will come “at the last possible moment,” according to MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand.

The sticking point is a salary cap. Owners are pushing for a $258.2 million cap and a $180.2 million floor beginning in 2028, and Manfred said the league won’t compromise on the concept.

Terms of Houck’s deal were not disclosed. A tender doesn’t set a salary. It keeps a player on the roster and sends him toward either a negotiated agreement or an arbitration hearing, and hearings would not take place during a lockout.

Houck’s 2027 pay is projected to land at $4.1 million. Another estimate has him likely to earn $4.15 million again, matching the $4.15 million he made in 2026 on a one-year contract signed in January to avoid arbitration.

Houck made his first and, so far, only All-Star team in 2024, going 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings over 30 starts.

But a right flexor pronator strain put Houck on the 60-day injured list in 2025, and by August the Red Sox concluded he needed Tommy John surgery. He went 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA in nine starts before landing on the IL.

He returned for the regular-season finale in September 2026, working three innings and allowing three earned runs. His sinker averaged 92.4 mph, more than a mile per hour below his usual velocity.

Cutting him loose would have made him a free agent and opened a spot on the 40-man roster. Instead, Boston retains his rights for one more season.

Tanner Houck’s 2027 Role: Red Sox Rotation or Bullpen?

At best, Houck competes for the fifth starter’s job. Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and Ranger Suarez are rotation locks, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Patrick McAvoy. Garrett Crochet is expected to join them if he stays healthy after missing most of 2026, while Brayan Bello’s role as starter or reliever remains unsettled.

That leaves a thin opening. If Houck doesn’t win it, a bullpen or swingman job is the likelier outcome, and he’s worked in both roles. In 2022 he made 32 appearances with only four starts, and he owns nine career saves. Johan Oviedo was viewed as a similar fit, but also on Friday the Red Sox traded Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox can’t simply send him to Triple-A to sort it out, either. With more than five years of service time, Houck must consent to any minor league assignment.

Is a trade possible? The Red Sox are exploring trade interest in Houck, Kutter Crawford and Oviedo, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. A tender keeps Houck under contract for 2027, but not necessarily in Boston, and a deal would clear a 40-man spot. With a lockout looming, any trade would have to be finished before Dec. 1 or wait for a new agreement to be ratified.

Tanner Houck: Boston Red Sox First-Round Pick

Houck, 30, was born June 29, 1996, in St. Louis. He stands 6-foot-5, weighs 226 pounds and bats and throws right-handed.

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in the 12th round in 2014, but Houck chose the University of Missouri instead. As a junior he went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings.

Boston selected him 24th overall in the 2017 draft. He agreed to terms June 21, 2017, collecting a bonus of $2,614,500, the exact slot value for that pick. Scouts were split on whether his unorthodox arm angle and developing offspeed pitches pointed to a starter or a reliever.

He debuted Sept. 15, 2020, and won all three of his starts that season with a 0.53 ERA. Through 2026, Houck is 24-33 with a 4.00 ERA and 450 strikeouts in 477 1/3 innings over 114 games (81 starts). Every one of them came with the Red Sox.

Whether the next chapter unfolds in Boston, though, depends on a trade market the club is already testing, and a labor clock that runs out on Dec. 1.