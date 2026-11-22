Bailey Ober, the 6-foot-9, 260-pound right-hander non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins Friday, is being urged for the Boston Red Sox as a one-year rotation option, in a new report by analyst Brandon Glick of BoSox Injection.

With Sonny Gray returning to Minnesota as a free agent after winning 18 games for the Red Sox in his lone year with the franchise, Boston is short on right-handed starters, and BoSox Injection says the pitcher the Twins cut loose fits what the Red Sox do best.

The Twins signed Gray to a two-year, $55 million contract on Wednesday, bringing back the right-hander who pitched for them in 2022 and 2023. Gray, 37, led Boston in starts, innings and ERA, posting a 2.72 mark across 29 starts and 169 innings, and finished fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting.

Ober, albeit flawed, matches the type of arm Boston’s pitching department under pitching coach Andrew Bailey has shown it can reshape, Glick argues. Glick points to Ober’s size and low arm slot, which disguise his pitches, and to a 7.2-foot extension that landed in the 96th percentile of the league this year.

Ober was projected to earn $6.9 million in arbitration in his final year of club control, and the Twins’ rotation already includes Gray, Joe Ryan, Pablo López and Taj Bradley, with Dean Kremer added at the deadline.

Where Ober’s Height Ranks Among MLB Pitchers

John Bailey Ober was born July 12, 1995, in Huntersville, North Carolina. He pitched at the College of Charleston before the Twins took him in the 12th round of the 2017 draft, 346th overall. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 23rd round a year earlier, but he went back to school instead of signing.

Ober debuted May 18, 2021, against the Chicago White Sox and has pitched only for Minnesota. He is 38-37 with a 4.15 ERA, 700 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP in 140 games, 139 of them starts, covering 748 2/3 innings.

His best season came in 2024, when he went 12-9 with a 3.98 ERA and struck out 191 batters in 178 2/3 innings. Since then, his fastball has slipped from 91.7 mph to 88 mph. He posted a 5.10 ERA in 2025 and a 4.47 mark in 2026. Right elbow inflammation sidelined him in May, though an MRI showed his Tommy John graft was intact.

At 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, Ober stands more than six inches taller than the average pitcher on 2023 40-man rosters, who measured roughly 6-foot-2 1/2. Six pitchers have been listed taller, and those are Jon Rauch and Sean Hjelle at 6-foot-11, and Randy Johnson, Eric Hillman, Chris Young and Aaron Slegers at 6-foot-10. Ober joins Mark Hendrickson at 6-foot-9.

Hjelle, who had been the tallest active player, signed with Japan’s Orix Buffaloes in January. Ober ranked second behind him and now stands among the tallest players left in the majors.

Bailey Ober’s Fit in the Boston Red Sox Rotation

Gray’s exit leaves Boston’s rotation options skewing heavily left-handed. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suárez and Jake Bennett are all lefties, while Brayan Bello is the lone right-hander of the group. Crochet, who missed nearly all of 2026 with a shoulder injury, figures to take over Gray’s role atop the rotation.

That leaves the back end, where Glick sees an opening. Ober on a one-year deal would be “an excellent candidate to claim the team’s wide-open fifth starter job,” Glick wrote.

Glick notes that Ober has thrown at least 130 innings in four straight seasons. His sweeper, rated plus-8 in run value, and slider, plus-4, both graded well this year, especially against right-handed hitters. His changeup, rated plus-15 in 2024, slipped as his velocity fell, which Glick links to lower-body injuries and altered mechanics.

Ober enters free agency at 31 with a 4.47 ERA, while Boston must replace the 169 innings Gray threw. Whether the Red Sox see him the way Glick does should soon become clear.