The Boston Red Sox have been holding onto Trevor Story for five seasons now after they acquired him in March 2022.

But as always, rumors are floating across the trade market. After all, this is the very nature of hot stove season.

In a recent proposal, an MLB writer has the Red Sox sending Story to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for fringe roster depth.

Red Sox Trade Pitch Ships Story to Braves

Per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, trading 34-year-old Story to Atlanta would be a cost-effective transaction.

In addition to Story, he suggests they ship out No. 9 prospect John Holobetz.

In Reuter’s own words:

“With Franklin Arias breaking down the door following a huge season in the upper levels of the minors, Trevor Story’s days as the Red Sox’s starting shortstop are numbered. “The two-time All-Star enjoyed a strong bounce-back season in 2025, posting a 104 OPS+ with 25 home runs and 31 steals in a 4.1-WAR campaign, but he again spent much of the year on the sidelines in 2026 with a 75 OPS+ over 64 games. “The Red Sox owe him $25 million in 2027, plus a $5 million buyout on a 2028 club option, and packaging him with a legitimate prospect might be the best way to offload his salary and clear a path for Arias.”

In return, Boston could land infielder Brett Wisely from the Braves.

What Could Wisely Offer the Red Sox?

Wisely’s time in Atlanta has been short, and if this proposal becomes a reality, he could be on the move once again.

He spent nearly three seasons with the San Francisco Giants before making his way to the Braves.

During his 2026 campaign, he playing down in the minor leagues for Triple-A Gwinnett where he slashed .281/.399/.436 with a .835 OPS and 11 homers through 125 games.

Along the way, he posted 29 doubles, two triples and 65 RBIs.

Reuter tapped Wisely as reasonable fringe roster depth and “could be designated for assignment on the other side of the trade.”

At the time of this writing, Story’s future with the Red Sox is rather uncertain. Defintive plans have yet to be announced.

But one thing has already been made clear: offloading him would inevitably free up some cash and space.

Nonetheless, don’t bank on Story leaving just yet — this is nothing more than a hypothetical “what-if.”