The Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in a recently cut New York Yankees player.

According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox are interested in 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, whom the Yankees non-tendered on Friday.

Boston Red Sox Interested in Former New York Yankees Rookie of the Year Luis Gil

Via Healey on X:

“The Red Sox are interested in Luis Gil, source says.

Nontendered by Yankees, Gil was the 2024 AL ROY. Lat + shoulder issues cost him much of 2025-26; he is pitching in DR this offseason.

Red Sox could stand to add to rotation depth in some form, especially after Oviedo trade.”

Looking at Luis Gil

Gil, now 28, signed a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins in February 2015. He is from Azua, Dominican Republic.

The Twins traded Gil to the New York Yankees on March 16, 2018, in exchange for outfielder Jake Cave.

Gil made his MLB debut with New York in 2021. He made six appearances for the Yankees in 2021 and one in 2022. He returned to the majors in 2024, his official rookie season.

In 2024, Gil won the American League Rookie of the Year Award after posting a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts and 77 walks in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts.

Because of a lat injury, Gil made just 11 appearances in 2025.

This year, Gil began the season in Triple-A. The Yankees called him up in April but sent him back down later in the month.

Gil suffered a shoulder injury in May that kept him sidelined until mid-August.

The Yankees recalled Gil in late August. In threw out of New York’s bullpen for the final month of the regular season. He didn’t make the club’s postseason roster.