TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Gil, now 28, signed a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins in February 2015. He is from Azua, Dominican Republic.
The Twins traded Gil to the New York Yankees on March 16, 2018, in exchange for outfielder Jake Cave.
Gil made his MLB debut with New York in 2021. He made six appearances for the Yankees in 2021 and one in 2022. He returned to the majors in 2024, his official rookie season.
In 2024, Gil won the American League Rookie of the Year Award after posting a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts and 77 walks in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts.
Because of a lat injury, Gil made just 11 appearances in 2025.
This year, Gil began the season in Triple-A. The Yankees called him up in April but sent him back down later in the month.
Gil suffered a shoulder injury in May that kept him sidelined until mid-August.
The Yankees recalled Gil in late August. In threw out of New York’s bullpen for the final month of the regular season. He didn’t make the club’s postseason roster.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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