The Boston Red Sox have made a move, trading away a six-year veteran pitcher to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston made a move on the non-tender deadline; despite tendering a contract to everyone, they dealt one of them just minutes later.

The MLB offseason is underway, and moves could come quickly with a lockout looming on Dec. 1.

Boston Red Sox Trade Johan Oviedo

MLB insider Robert Murray reported on X that the Red Sox have traded Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring pitcher Johan Oviedo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray wrote on X.

The deal comes on the non-tender deadline as Boston opted to tender him a contract before trading him.

Boston acquired Oviedo, Tyler Samaniego, and Adonys Guzman from the Pittsburgh Pirates last December for Jhostynxon García and Jesus Travieso.

However, Oviedo dealt with injuries in his lone season in Boston. The right-hander was shut down from throwing on April 8 and ended up not pitching again. He appeared in just 1 game for Boston, going 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA in 3.2 innings.

Oviedo made his MLB debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s appeared in 6 MLB seasons, going 15-26 with a 4.29 ERA in 82 games, including 67 starts.

Oviedo will add some starting depth to the Diamondbacks, or can be a long man out of the bullpen.

What Did Boston Get in Return?

Boston acquired two assets in return from Arizona for Oviedo, who is under team control through the 2027 season.

Diamondbacks beat writer Nick Piecoro for The Arizona Republic reported on X that Boston acquired Luke Dotson and a player to be named later.

“The Diamondbacks are acquiring right-hander Johan Oviedo from the Red Sox in exchange for High-A lefty Luke Dotson and a player to be named later, source says,” Piecoro wrote on X.

Dotson was selected in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by Arizona. The 6-foot-4 left-hander made his professional debut this season, between A and High-A, and pitched well in the bullpen. Dotson went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 34 games over 45 innings.

It is a flier for the Red Sox, as Dotson is an intriguing arm, but he is still young and very far away from reaching the MLB.